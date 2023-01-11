Since 1899 Podcast: Wyatt Crosher, former OSU WBB beat writer, creator of Hoopla newsletter

Since 1899 is an Ohio State Women’s Basketball podcast, covering the team that dates back all the way to the turn of the 19th century. Check back throughout the season for more interviews and coverage of the historic Big Ten women’s basketball program.

In the second episode of Since 1899: An OSU WBB Podcast, former beat writer and current Hoopla newsletter creator Wyatt Crosher joins the show. Crosher discusses all things Ohio State and Big Ten women’s basketball.

Specifically, what he expected from the Buckeyes entering this season. Ohio State won the conference co-championship last year, but didn’t play a schedule nearly as difficult as the 2022-23 season.

The episode recaps the Buckeyes huge comeback win over the Illinois Fighting Illini, and Crosher gives his picks for some award show-themed conference basketball awards. The selections feature real movie and TV award show categories and their comparable end of season Big Ten awards. No “get off the stage music” was required in Crosher’s responses.

Also, Crosher shares the players who have stood out to him on the Scarlet & Gray, a discussion on if forward/guard Taylor Thierry could dunk the ball in a game, and a picture of sweaty head coach Kevin McGuff that’s become a regular on his Twitter timeline.

Subscribe to Hoopla here. Follow Wyatt Crosher on Twitter @hooplawyatt.

Connect with Thomas:

Twitter: @1ThomasCostello

Theme music: HOLY MOLY by Shane Ivers - https://www.silvermansound.com