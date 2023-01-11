Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 11, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Ohio State OL Paris Johnson declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Sam Marsdale, 247Sports

Analyzing what Paris Johnson’s NFL Draft declaration means for Ohio State (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

What Paris Johnson declaring for NFL Draft means for Buckeyes (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Thank you Buckeye Nation.. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/81aIjLhGxq — Paris Johnson Jr. (@ParisJohnsonJr) January 10, 2023

Ohio State’s Luke Wypler declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

What losing Luke Wypler to NFL Draft means for Buckeyes (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Jarrett Kingston, Ohio State football transfer target, signs with USC as Buckeyes’ portal options dwindle

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

What Ohio State football’s Kyle McCord and Devin Brown learned from C.J. Stroud’s daily example

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Kyle McCord tied for fifth in 2023 Heisman Trophy odds

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Column: Is next season national title or bust for Ryan Day?

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Secondary woes, injuries, stellar QB play: 8 final thoughts on Ohio State’s 2022 season (paywall)

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Great, but why can’t they land anybody in the portal or close near signing day?

The best brand in college football #gobucks pic.twitter.com/WYo5n0azWG — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 10, 2023

Ohio State OL Avery Henry starts bone cancer treatment

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Five of Ohio State’s early-enrollees sign NIL deals with The Foundation

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Column: My bi-annual rant on why championship games shouldn’t be on Mondays

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Competitive character and the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Column: Hey, ESPN, bring ‘College GameDay’ to Columbus to highlight the No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball team

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State signee Devin Royal helped lead Pickerington Central past New Albany in the second half tonight ️ @DevinRoyal7 @PCTigersHoops pic.twitter.com/F98FwEMNma — Jake Spegal (@JakeSpegal270) January 11, 2023

Ohio State Feeling Zed Key’s Absence Following Interior Struggles in Maryland Loss

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Still learning, Ohio State feeling growing pains at season’s midpoint

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Brice Sensabaugh Ranks Among Nation’s Elite Freshman Scorers Through First Half of Regular Season: “Some Guys Have a Gift”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: What is the toughest road environment in Big Ten basketball?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Notebook: Maryland game highlighted Buckeyes second-half struggles, youth

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Hockey: Dobeš Earns Big Ten First Star Accolades

Ohio State Athletics

Wrestling: Seniors Look to Take Team to National Heights

Robbie Mackinnon, The Lantern

Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeye Trio Named USA Lacrosse Magazine DI Preseason All-Americans

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I could not love this more.