Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 11, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Ohio State OL Paris Johnson declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Sam Marsdale, 247Sports
Analyzing what Paris Johnson’s NFL Draft declaration means for Ohio State (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
What Paris Johnson declaring for NFL Draft means for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Thank you Buckeye Nation.. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/81aIjLhGxq— Paris Johnson Jr. (@ParisJohnsonJr) January 10, 2023
Ohio State’s Luke Wypler declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
What losing Luke Wypler to NFL Draft means for Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Jarrett Kingston, Ohio State football transfer target, signs with USC as Buckeyes’ portal options dwindle
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Next Chapter… pic.twitter.com/SfbZKfry2x— Wypler (@LukeWypler) January 11, 2023
What Ohio State football’s Kyle McCord and Devin Brown learned from C.J. Stroud’s daily example
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Kyle McCord tied for fifth in 2023 Heisman Trophy odds
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Column: Is next season national title or bust for Ryan Day?
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Secondary woes, injuries, stellar QB play: 8 final thoughts on Ohio State’s 2022 season (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
Great, but why can’t they land anybody in the portal or close near signing day?
The best brand in college football #gobucks pic.twitter.com/WYo5n0azWG— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 10, 2023
Ohio State OL Avery Henry starts bone cancer treatment
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Five of Ohio State’s early-enrollees sign NIL deals with The Foundation
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Column: My bi-annual rant on why championship games shouldn’t be on Mondays
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Competitive character and the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Column: Hey, ESPN, bring ‘College GameDay’ to Columbus to highlight the No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball team
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State signee Devin Royal helped lead Pickerington Central past New Albany in the second half tonight ️ @DevinRoyal7 @PCTigersHoops pic.twitter.com/F98FwEMNma— Jake Spegal (@JakeSpegal270) January 11, 2023
Ohio State Feeling Zed Key’s Absence Following Interior Struggles in Maryland Loss
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Still learning, Ohio State feeling growing pains at season’s midpoint
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Brice Sensabaugh Ranks Among Nation’s Elite Freshman Scorers Through First Half of Regular Season: “Some Guys Have a Gift”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
You’re Nuts: What is the toughest road environment in Big Ten basketball?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Notebook: Maryland game highlighted Buckeyes second-half struggles, youth
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Hockey: Dobeš Earns Big Ten First Star Accolades
Ohio State Athletics
Wrestling: Seniors Look to Take Team to National Heights
Robbie Mackinnon, The Lantern
Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeye Trio Named USA Lacrosse Magazine DI Preseason All-Americans
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
I could not love this more.
BREAKING: Popeyes has signed Dieunerst Collin — "The Popeyes meme kid" — to an NIL deal.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 11, 2023
Collin is now a freshman offensive lineman at D-II Lake Erie College. pic.twitter.com/xC7UmuJLvY
Loading comments...