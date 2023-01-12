Bucketheads Podcast: How does Ohio State bounce back from their first bad loss of the season?

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

During Episode 61 of our men’s basketball podcast, Connor and Justin dissect Ohio State’s loss to the Maryland Terrapins last weekend. It was a bad loss both in terms of emotions and Big Ten-standings implications, but there’s still time to regroup. The guys discuss how they do this, and what needs to be done to “make up” for that loss.

Then, Connor hits Justin with some “overreaction or not” statements, where Justin has to decide if the Ohio State and Big Ten-related prompts are reasonable or clear overreactions. Does Ohio State need to make a lineup change tonight? Is Indiana already dead? On a scale of one to a car warranty call, how fraudulent are the Northwestern Wildcats?

They close with a brief preview of Thursday night’s game with Minnesota. It would be a quad-four loss if the Buckeyes can’t get the job done, which would be truly damaging to their NCAA Tournament resume. Because of that, it’s as much of a must-win as any of the early season non-conference games.

