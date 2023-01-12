Ohio State making it clear they’re active on the trail with handful of new offers

With the offseason here, Ohio State’s biggest task is to continue its relentless recruiting efforts. Both for portal and prep targets, the coaches have hit the ground running, as Wednesday saw several new offers going out. Without further hesitation, here’s the latest names to see the Buckeyes enter their respective recruitments.

Defensive line a major priority in 2024

Certainly not a bad haul in 2023 along the defensive line, Larry Johnson still missed out on several of his top targets that he had put in a ton of time with. Whether it be distance from home, NIL, or another factor, the Buckeyes just didn’t cut it in the 2023 cycle, and that needs to be fixed in the 2024 class.

A major priority for the coaches, defensive line recruiting is going to be a common theme when discussing current efforts on the trail for this staff. Wednesday proved that to be the case and then some.

Starting it off with a bang, the Buckeyes made their presence known in Arizona when they offered five-star defensive end target, Elijah Rushing. The No. 16 player nationally per the 247Sports Composite, Rushing is also thought to be the third-best edge rusher in the class and the second-best player from Arizona in the cycle.

The epitome of what it means to be a top national recruit, Rushing already holds over 30 offers to his name even before the Buckeyes entered their name into the ring. Rushing touts offers from the likes of Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Penn State, Oklahoma, and a ton more, but currently does have a Crystal Ball prediction submitted in Florida’s favor.

The five-star took to Twitter to announce the news, and he wasn’t the only one to do so, as Wednesday was a very busy time on the recruiting front.

Sliding just one ranking down, the Buckeyes also offered another five-star defensive lineman out of Missouri. 6-foot-5, 250 pound, Williams Nwaneri took to Twitter to share the news that he too received word that Ohio State was offering. Like the aforementioned Rushing, Nwaneri has offers from all of the major programs around the country, and rightfully so. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri native already boasts the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and others to his accolades.

The No. 17 player nationally, Nwaneri is the third-best player at his position and the second best in his home state per the 247Sports Composite for the 2024 cycle. With what Ohio State has been able to do in Missouri over the years, you have to like the chances of the Buckeyes being in the mix for the long haul. Being a little later to the game in offering, the staff and Johnson have some time to make up for.

I’m extremely blessed and beyond grateful to receive an offer from THE Ohio State University!! ⚪️ #AGTG @R2X_Rushmen1 pic.twitter.com/cEMxzJLPH8 — ✞ Williams Nwaneri (@NwaneriWilliams) January 11, 2023

Next on the list, Aydin Breland, a 6-foot-5, 290 pound defensive lineman from the prestigious California prep power Mater Dei was on the receiving end of an Ohio State offer yesterday, and it definitely wasn’t his first major program to enter the mix. Schools such as Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC, Texas A&M, Miami, and plenty of others are already in the fold, but Ohio State being added to the list should garner some serious thought and attention.

The No. 79 player nationally, Breland is also the 11th best player at his position and the ninth best prospect in California for the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite. With the West Coast being good to the Buckeyes in recent years, especially California, this is a name that will be worth watching.

Part 2: Defensive line continued

Just halfway there, Ohio State continued their offer streak to a few more targets, and Tampa, Florida native Solomon Williams was another candidate to see an offer coming in from the Buckeyes. A bit of an underrated player currently, Williams is only a three-star and considered by the 247Sports Composite to be the No. 382 player nationally and the 24th best edge rusher in the class.

At 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, Williams may not jump off the page with his ranking, but the staff at Ohio State obviously has seen enough of him to be impressed. The same goes for nearly 20 other schools, including the likes of Alabama, Florida State, Ole Miss, Oregon, and more who have also already offered.

Florida is a priority when it comes to recruiting every cycle because of their depth of elite talent, and with how well Ohio State has done in the Sunshine State — and specifically with defensive linemen from the region — this looks to be another class in a long line of others that sees serious attention paid toward Florida and what is has to offer.

The staff was also on the trail in Maryland when they offered three-star prospect, Darien Mayo. A 6-foot-7, 250 pound edge rusher, Mayo is another who holds double-digit offers and from schools such as Auburn, Michigan, Penn State, Ole Miss, USC, and several others. The No. 485 player nationally, Mayo is the 31st best edge rusher in the class and the 14th best player in Maryland per the 247Sports Composite.

The Good Counsel product has incredible length for an edge rusher, and coming from his prep powerhouse, you know he is being developed the right way for the college level all while facing elite level of high school competition. Johnson having a long and successful track record in the DMV area has paid off in the past for the Buckeyes with his recruiting efforts, and in 2024 he may go right back to that fertile recruiting ground once more.

Last and certainly not least, Ohio State did have one more offer to mention on Wednesday. It may seem as if the Buckeyes are late to the game here offering all of these players on the defensive line, but this staff typically does their homework before making a bunch of offers. They also excel when it comes to building relationships with the prep players they are after. Whether this is a little late to the game or not, Ohio State will be fine and make up for lost time.

Danny Okoye out of Tulsa, Oklahoma was last on the long list of offered players yesterday, and he’s just another guy that has all of the measurables to be an elite lineman at the next level. Already at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, Okoye still has a full year to not only continue growing, but also improving on his impressive skillsets. Though he’s unranked right now by 247Sports, he currently holds 25 offers to his name and that is a good enough state for anyone.

Odds are, with programs like Alabama and Ohio State on the offer list, it’s only a matter of time before Danny not only sees a ranking next to his name, but a rather impressive one at that.