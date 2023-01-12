Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 12, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

NFL Draft Decisions, Transfer Misses Leave Many Questions on Ohio State’s Offensive Line as 2023 Preparation Begins

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ok, at least there are two starters returning:

RUN IT BACK THEN pic.twitter.com/CKu0RZ6jEK — Matt Jones (@GrindTime55) January 11, 2023

Buckeyes OL Matt Jones to return final season of eligibility

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State football’s Matt Jones could join club of former guards whose versatility saved the Buckeyes

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Analyzing how Matthew Jones returning boosts Buckeyes (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

What a journey this dude has had:

Ohio State’s Dawand Jones declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Analyzing what Dawand Jones’ NFL Draft declaration means for Ohio State (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

What Dawand Jones declaring for NFL Draft means for Buckeyes (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

This is a week or so old by now, but I love this:

Think @CamHeyward & @Jkdobbins22 are still bitter about the Ohio State’s #PeachBowl loss to Georgia? Ask George Pickens pic.twitter.com/LTdO5ncedV — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) January 2, 2023

What Cade Stover’s return to Ohio State means for the Buckeyes

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Marvin Harrison Jr. to New York, Ohio State regains Big Ten supremacy: 5 bold predictions (paywall)

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

On the Hardwood

Against Gophers, Buckeyes hope for bounce-back game from Felix Okpara

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

While Zed Key is out, Ohio State needs Felix Okpara to avoid fouls, stay on the court

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

After return, Isaac Likekele doing ‘whatever is needed’ for Buckeyes (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ohio State Has a Second-Half Problem in Big Ten Play

Josh Poloha, Eleven Warriors

Happy for Meechie. He's never been shy about letting it rip. https://t.co/XHk4prqvUr — Bucketheads (@BucketheadsLGHL) January 12, 2023

You’re Nuts: What is the best birthday present an Ohio State sports team could give you this year?

Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

B1G WBB Week 9: Iowa’s still here and a Hoosier returns

Thomas Costello. Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State wrestling begins 2023 on the road, notches a Big Ten victory at Indiana

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Gymnastics: Harris Named B1G Freshman of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Volleyball: Clark Named Buckeyes’ First Offensive player of the Week This Season

Astrid Coste, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

I have no particular fondness or connection to JJ Watt, but this is cool: