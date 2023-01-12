Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 12, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
On the Gridiron
NFL Draft Decisions, Transfer Misses Leave Many Questions on Ohio State’s Offensive Line as 2023 Preparation Begins
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Ok, at least there are two starters returning:
RUN IT BACK THEN pic.twitter.com/CKu0RZ6jEK— Matt Jones (@GrindTime55) January 11, 2023
Buckeyes OL Matt Jones to return final season of eligibility
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State football’s Matt Jones could join club of former guards whose versatility saved the Buckeyes
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Analyzing how Matthew Jones returning boosts Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
What a journey this dude has had:
New Journey pic.twitter.com/VkqsEVVBII— Dawand Jones (@dawandj79) January 11, 2023
Ohio State’s Dawand Jones declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Analyzing what Dawand Jones’ NFL Draft declaration means for Ohio State (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
What Dawand Jones declaring for NFL Draft means for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
This is a week or so old by now, but I love this:
Think @CamHeyward & @Jkdobbins22 are still bitter about the Ohio State’s #PeachBowl loss to Georgia? Ask George Pickens pic.twitter.com/LTdO5ncedV— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) January 2, 2023
What Cade Stover’s return to Ohio State means for the Buckeyes
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Marvin Harrison Jr. to New York, Ohio State regains Big Ten supremacy: 5 bold predictions (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
On the Hardwood
Against Gophers, Buckeyes hope for bounce-back game from Felix Okpara
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
While Zed Key is out, Ohio State needs Felix Okpara to avoid fouls, stay on the court
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
After return, Isaac Likekele doing ‘whatever is needed’ for Buckeyes (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Ohio State Has a Second-Half Problem in Big Ten Play
Josh Poloha, Eleven Warriors
Happy for Meechie. He's never been shy about letting it rip. https://t.co/XHk4prqvUr— Bucketheads (@BucketheadsLGHL) January 12, 2023
You’re Nuts: What is the best birthday present an Ohio State sports team could give you this year?
Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
B1G WBB Week 9: Iowa’s still here and a Hoosier returns
Thomas Costello. Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State wrestling begins 2023 on the road, notches a Big Ten victory at Indiana
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Women’s Gymnastics: Harris Named B1G Freshman of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Volleyball: Clark Named Buckeyes’ First Offensive player of the Week This Season
Astrid Coste, The Lantern
And now for something completely different...
I have no particular fondness or connection to JJ Watt, but this is cool:
A special surprise for @JJWatt before his final game. ❤️#HardKnocks @AZCardinals Wednesdays 10pm ET on @HBOMax pic.twitter.com/vckbVL2qVv— NFL (@NFL) January 10, 2023
