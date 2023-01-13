Buckeyes offer in-state 2024 running back, a former commit enters the portal

In-state running back grabs Ohio State offer

Without a running back being signed in the 2023 class, the Buckeyes are still in solid shape thanks to their depth. Players like Miyan Williams, TreVeyon Henderson, Dallan Hayden, and even Evan Pryor all remain in the running back room, which has certainly softened the blow.

While the roster is fine for the coming season, position coach Tony Alford knows the 2024 class can’t go like 2023. At least one running back will be needed, and there’s talk that the Buckeyes could look to even bring in two guys in this next cycle with the departures that very well may happen after next season. At any rate, work needs to be done.

Right off the bat, the Buckeyes have already offered a solid number of players at the position in this 2024 cycle, and their own back yard of in-state players is a fertile recruiting ground the staff can focus on. The name that most notably comes to mind is Cincinnati Moeller product, Jordan Marshall, as he’s the eighth best player at his position per the 247Sports Composite. Certainly a priority for Alford and company, Marshall isn’t the only Ohioan to see interest, as earlier this week the Buckeyes offered another in-state back.

Taking to Twitter to announce the news on Wednesday evening, Sam Williams-Dixon shared that Ohio State has offered. A Millersburg, Ohio native, Williams-Dixon is currently listed as the No. 539 player nationally, the 41st best running back and the 21st best player in Ohio for the 2024 cycle according to the 247Sports Composite. No stranger to the coaches, Williams-Dixon has been a name the staff has kept an eye on, and his efforts have earned himself his latest and biggest offer to this point.

Schools such as Penn State, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Kentucky, and others have already thrown their name into the mix, but the Buckeyes now in the fold should further the domino effect of large programs paying close attention. As mentioned, likely two running backs in this class is the goal for the staff. While you typically always go for the home run addition of a top national back, the Buckeyes may elect to keep this situation close to home and court two of their targets who are within the state lines.

After a great talk with @CoachTonyAlford I am proud to announce that I have an offer from THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY!!!!!!!!!!!! @MickWalker247 @OhioStateFB @Birm pic.twitter.com/EjxbGR5mav — Samuel Dixon (@SamuelDixon24) January 12, 2023

Quick Hits

The name Jaheim Singletary should certainly ring a bell if you follow Ohio State recruiting. The one-time five-star defensive back in the 2022 class was once committed to Ohio State, and gave the Buckeyes the ideal cornerback when it comes to pedigree and measurables. Rescinding on his pledge and flipping his commitment to Georgia in late November of 2021, the coaches were faced with the tough reality of losing an elite talent, and obviously would have loved to keep him in the fold.

Fresh off the end of his first year in school, Singletary has seen his name be in the headlines, as it was made known on Thursday that it looks as if he plans to enter the transfer portal not even a full year into his Georgia career. While it has yet to happen, the signs trend to this being the case, and the thought here is wondering if the Buckeyes would be in the mix considering their lack of depth at the position and their previous relationship with Jaheim.

It’s hard to predict what could happen with so many variables being up in the air, but seeing the staff shy away from the portal last year at the cornerback spot didn’t really do anything positive for this year, so maybe their plan for this offseason is different. Only time will tell, but the fact of the matter is cornerback continues to be a need — and a need that has to be addressed soon. Interest in a one-time Ohio State commit would be new ground to tread, but could be worth it.