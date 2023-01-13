 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 13, 2023

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Joseph Scheller/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg to return for fifth season
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

What Tommy Eichenberg decision to return means for Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

I wonder who will be throwing to these two guys next season:

Column: One word explains why C.J. Stroud hasn’t declared for the NFL Draft yet
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

NFL Draft decisions already shaping Buckeyes plans for next season
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Column: Looking at the importance of Ohio State’s key draft decisions
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Dropped from as high as No. 2 late in the season, but still promising about even more defensive changes to come:

Once he’s healthy, Henderson wants to show he’s best RB in the country
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Does Ohio State have an offensive line problem heading into the offseason?
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State has to find the right motivation to get back to the top in 2023
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men continue to spiral, falling to Minnesota at home 70-67
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State loses to Big Ten bottom-feeder Minnesota at home
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Three Points as Buckeyes fall at home to hapless Minnesota (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

What happened to Ohio State after taking the lead against Minnesota?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Minnesota upsets Ohio State: Controversial foul call in final second helps Gophers earn first Big Ten win
Raymond Lucas Jr., 247Sports

Buckeyes Made too Many Mistakes to Blame Minnesota Loss on Controversial Foul Call: “It Was Our Worst Offensive Game of the Year”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Very cool!

Ranking the top five comebacks of the Ohio State women’s basketball 2022-23 season
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Soccer: Kayla Fischer Selected 16th Overall in NWSL Draft
Ohio State Athletics

Congrats, Cap!

And now for something completely different...

Little something to lighten the mood after the basketball game last night.

