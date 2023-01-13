Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 13, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg to return for fifth season

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

What Tommy Eichenberg decision to return means for Buckeyes (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

I wonder who will be throwing to these two guys next season:

Column: One word explains why C.J. Stroud hasn’t declared for the NFL Draft yet

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

NFL Draft decisions already shaping Buckeyes plans for next season

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Column: Looking at the importance of Ohio State’s key draft decisions

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Dropped from as high as No. 2 late in the season, but still promising about even more defensive changes to come:

STOP RATE



The best defenses in college football at getting stops and preventing points.



Final 2022 standings: https://t.co/cFmswh2Wt6 pic.twitter.com/YWH1sD1o1I — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 12, 2023

Once he’s healthy, Henderson wants to show he’s best RB in the country

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Does Ohio State have an offensive line problem heading into the offseason?

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State has to find the right motivation to get back to the top in 2023

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men continue to spiral, falling to Minnesota at home 70-67

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State loses to Big Ten bottom-feeder Minnesota at home

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

We can (and should) be pissed about that horrendous foul call, but that is still a really, really bad loss for the Buckeyes.



Can't lose to that team in that situation. pic.twitter.com/MohHM72bkM — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) January 13, 2023

Three Points as Buckeyes fall at home to hapless Minnesota (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

What happened to Ohio State after taking the lead against Minnesota?

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Minnesota upsets Ohio State: Controversial foul call in final second helps Gophers earn first Big Ten win

Raymond Lucas Jr., 247Sports

Buckeyes Made too Many Mistakes to Blame Minnesota Loss on Controversial Foul Call: “It Was Our Worst Offensive Game of the Year”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Very cool!

Grabbed some pictures today, after media availability, of the hallway leading to the OSU WBB practice gym.



They celebrate non-basketball achievement after college along with the on-court achievements. #GoBucks #B1GWBB pic.twitter.com/snCD6X3KxG — Thomas Costello (@1ThomasCostello) January 12, 2023

Ranking the top five comebacks of the Ohio State women’s basketball 2022-23 season

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Soccer: Kayla Fischer Selected 16th Overall in NWSL Draft

Ohio State Athletics

Congrats, Cap!

A three-time All-Big Ten forward and co-captain with the Buckeyes.



With the 16th pick, #RacingLou selects Kayla Fischer. pic.twitter.com/HFgRtXPPed — Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) January 13, 2023

And now for something completely different...

Little something to lighten the mood after the basketball game last night.