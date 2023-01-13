Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 13, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg to return for fifth season
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
What Tommy Eichenberg decision to return means for Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
I wonder who will be throwing to these two guys next season:
dynamic duo #Zone6 | #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/uJxXFRkLyf— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 12, 2023
Column: One word explains why C.J. Stroud hasn’t declared for the NFL Draft yet
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
NFL Draft decisions already shaping Buckeyes plans for next season
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Column: Looking at the importance of Ohio State’s key draft decisions
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Dropped from as high as No. 2 late in the season, but still promising about even more defensive changes to come:
STOP RATE— Max Olson (@max_olson) January 12, 2023
The best defenses in college football at getting stops and preventing points.
Final 2022 standings: https://t.co/cFmswh2Wt6 pic.twitter.com/YWH1sD1o1I
Once he’s healthy, Henderson wants to show he’s best RB in the country
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Does Ohio State have an offensive line problem heading into the offseason?
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State has to find the right motivation to get back to the top in 2023
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
On the Hardwood
Ohio State men continue to spiral, falling to Minnesota at home 70-67
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State loses to Big Ten bottom-feeder Minnesota at home
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
We can (and should) be pissed about that horrendous foul call, but that is still a really, really bad loss for the Buckeyes.— Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) January 13, 2023
Can't lose to that team in that situation. pic.twitter.com/MohHM72bkM
Three Points as Buckeyes fall at home to hapless Minnesota (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
What happened to Ohio State after taking the lead against Minnesota?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Minnesota upsets Ohio State: Controversial foul call in final second helps Gophers earn first Big Ten win
Raymond Lucas Jr., 247Sports
Buckeyes Made too Many Mistakes to Blame Minnesota Loss on Controversial Foul Call: “It Was Our Worst Offensive Game of the Year”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Very cool!
Grabbed some pictures today, after media availability, of the hallway leading to the OSU WBB practice gym.— Thomas Costello (@1ThomasCostello) January 12, 2023
They celebrate non-basketball achievement after college along with the on-court achievements. #GoBucks #B1GWBB pic.twitter.com/snCD6X3KxG
Ranking the top five comebacks of the Ohio State women’s basketball 2022-23 season
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Soccer: Kayla Fischer Selected 16th Overall in NWSL Draft
Ohio State Athletics
Congrats, Cap!
A three-time All-Big Ten forward and co-captain with the Buckeyes.— Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) January 13, 2023
With the 16th pick, #RacingLou selects Kayla Fischer. pic.twitter.com/HFgRtXPPed
And now for something completely different...
Little something to lighten the mood after the basketball game last night.
