LGHL Uncut Podcast: Ben Johnson, Chris Holtmann, Ohio State players discuss Minnesota’s upset win

Following Ohio State’s worst regular-season loss in over six years, we spoke to Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, plus Buckeyes Isaac Likekele and Sean McNeil in the post-game press conference.

Johnson gave Ohio State credit for being a “tough, gritty team” that knows how to make tough shots. He praised his team’s play lately, and told them that if they continued to play the way they have been, the wins and losses will work themselves out.

Neither Likekele or McNeil had much to say, repeatedly describing Ohio State’s mistakes as “fixable” and saying they need to get back to work on Friday to fix them. McNeil mentioned that he felt the Buckeyes didn’t play with nearly enough energy, “Like we didn’t want to be out there.”

Holtmann had his shortest post-game interview of the season, by far. He said that aside from the fight his team showed in the final minute, there were no positives to take from this game. He also said that if guys didn’t show up with energy or weren’t ready to play, that was something he would need to address.

