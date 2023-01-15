We’ll talk about this later: What do Stetson Bennett and Tommy Boy have in common?

Each week, we’ll break down something that happened during the Ohio State game (and occasionally other games and events) that we’ll be talking about for a while—you know, the silly sideline interactions, the awful announcing and the weird storylines that stick with us for years to come. We’ll also compare each of these happenings to memorable moments in pop culture, because who doesn’t love a good Office reference?

When Kirby Smart’s son came crying to the Georgia head coach after the Bulldogs won their second-straight national title last Monday, distraught that quarterback Stetson Bennett was going to leave the program, Smart’s response was the slap in the face we all needed:

“He’s 25 years old. He’s got to go. He’s got to leave.”

“He’s gotta go. He’s 25 years old!”



Kirby Smart shared a story of his son crying before the game about Stetson Bennett leaving pic.twitter.com/GnSxWtBYIP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 10, 2023

Yes, because Stetson Bennett was born in the same year as Lamar Jackson.

Moral of the Story: Stetson Bennett is OLD pic.twitter.com/evqQoJQZGO — The Game Day (@TheGameDayHQ) January 11, 2023

There’s nothing wrong with taking a little extra time to graduate, and who doesn’t love a good victory lap. But to quote Tommy Boy:

Tommy: You know a lot of people go to college for seven years.

Richard: I know, they’re called doctors.

We can make the obvious comparisons between Bennett and Tommy, or even Van Wilder, but the character he’s probably most akin to is Chloe from Pitch Perfect, who intentionally failed Russian lit three times to remain with the Barden Bellas.

Bennett, who first came to Georgia as a walk-on in 2017, kept coming back to Athens to remain with his beloved Bulldogs.

Anyway, kudos to Bennett for sticking around. But the coach said it best — he’s really got to go.