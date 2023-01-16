Ohio State hands out four new offers in the 2024 class

Another busy weekend for the Buckeyes coaching staff is in the books after they sent out a quartet of new offers in recent days. Plus, one of the premiere defensive prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle discusses his offer from Ohio State.

Ohio State dishes out four offers

The Buckeyes had their eyes on two states in particular this weekend, and it was very much familiar territory for the program. Ohio State rewarded a pair of prospects from Florida and two others from their own backyard in Ohio.

Among the two Sunshine State products on the receiving end of an offer from the Buckeyes were 2024 four-star safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell of IMG Academy (FL) and 2024 three-star wide receiver Terrance Moore of Tampa Catholic (FL).

Just four days after narrowing down his recruitment to 12 schools, Johnson-Rubell was given an offer from Ohio State who will look to throw a wrench into things as they begin their pursuit of the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder. Moore, the other Floridian that was offered by the scarlet and gray, saw a couple of other schools aside from the Buckeyes drop scholarship opportunities, including Florida and USC.

Not to be forgotten, Ohio State also did some work in their own stomping grounds this weekend as offensive line coach Justin Frye looked at St. Edward (OH) to dish out offers to the Armstrong Twins — a pair of three-stars offensive tackles.

Devontae Armstrong comes in as the higher ranked of the two, but both come out graded pretty closely on the 247Sports Consensus. Deonte Armstrong comes in as the 34th highest graded tackle in the class — just seven slots below Devontae. The two twin Buckeye targets both slot inside of the top-20 prospects in Ohio.

After a great conversation with @CoachJFrye, I’m extremely blessed to have earned an offer from THE Ohio State University‼️

pic.twitter.com/QIztoTlqZI — Devontae Armstrong (@Devontae_440) January 13, 2023

Rushing talks Buckeye offer

One prospect who entered the weekend with an Ohio State offer under his belt is 2024 five-star defensive end Elijah Rushing of Salpointe Catholic (AZ) who was sent an offer earlier last week. The Tucson native sat down with Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors to discuss the offer and an earlier trip he made to Columbus in April.

“The atmosphere was amazing. I loved it,” Rushing told Hodge. “I didn’t get to see much of campus when I was here, but I got to see the facilities and the facilities look great.” The top ranked defensive end in the class also spoke on the program and the importance of the offer.

“I felt like when I started looking at Ohio State, the biggest comparison I had seen to my frame was Chase Young,” Hodge revealed. “It’s definitely a huge offer.”

Quick Hits

Ohio State saw a pair of prospects that they were finalists for head elsewhere this weekend, as 2024 four-star safety Jaylen Heyward of Rockledge (FL) committed to Georgia and 2024 four-star tight end Christian Bentancur of Marian Central Catholic (IL) announced his pledge to Clemson.

Heyward, the No. 2 safety in the class, had the Buckeyes as one of his final six schools. As for Bentancur, the top 150 prospect slotted Ohio State in his top three before ultimately deciding on the Tigers.