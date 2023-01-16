 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 16, 2023

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Rutgers Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Column: One word explains why C.J. Stroud hasn’t declared for the NFL Draft yet
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

2023 NFL Draft decision pending for C.J. Stroud: What they’re saying about Ohio State QB ahead of deadline
Brad Crawford, 247Sports

Why hasn’t Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud declared for the 2023 NFL Draft yet?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

That’s a lot of money for C.J. to turn down.

Ohio State promotes Hartline to offensive coordinator
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

What naming Brian Hartline offensive coordinator means for Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

What appointing Brian Hartline as offensive coordinator means for Ohio State
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State fans excited for Brian Hartline as offensive coordinator
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State football: Brian Hartline’s promotion to OC praised by media
Grant Hughes, 247Sports

Ohio State’s Jerron Cage invited to East-West Shrine Bowl
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Five Buckeyes who could have NFL Draft decisions to make next offseason (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Three Thoughts on the 2023 early enrollee position groups
Chip Minnich, Land-Grant Holy Land

We’ll talk about this later: What do Stetson Bennett and Tommy Boy have in common
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men lose to Rutgers 68-64 in overtime, drop fourth-straight game
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Rutgers gets revenge, sends Ohio State to fourth straight loss
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Follows “Worst Offensive Game of the Year” with Even Worse Shooting Performance Against Rutgers in Fourth Straight Loss
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Cotie McMahon’s rare trait helping propel the No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women road win over Nebraska Cornhuskers
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrestling: No. 8 Buckeyes Down No. 19 Rutgers, 27-12
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes Sweep the Badgers with 5-0 Shutout Win
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes Earn 3-1 Win at George Mason
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Tennis, Buckeyes Storm Past NKU and Xavier on Opening Day
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Gymnastics: Ohio State Finishes Third with a 394.900 at Windy City Invite
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I’m not normally a zombie guy (although, my brother is obsessed with them), but I’m pumped for this show:

