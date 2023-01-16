Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 16, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

Column: One word explains why C.J. Stroud hasn’t declared for the NFL Draft yet

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

2023 NFL Draft decision pending for C.J. Stroud: What they’re saying about Ohio State QB ahead of deadline

Brad Crawford, 247Sports

Why hasn’t Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud declared for the 2023 NFL Draft yet?

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

That’s a lot of money for C.J. to turn down.

With whispers of C.J. Stroud returning for NIL $, here's the signing bonuses by pick # from 2022



1: $24.3m

5: $19.9m

10: $12.1m

20: $7.4m

33: $3.9m

50: $2.3m



Hard to see the $ being close if he's a top-10 pick and doubt he'd go any higher in next year's loaded QB class — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) January 13, 2023

Ohio State promotes Hartline to offensive coordinator

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

What naming Brian Hartline offensive coordinator means for Buckeyes (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

What appointing Brian Hartline as offensive coordinator means for Ohio State

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State fans excited for Brian Hartline as offensive coordinator

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State football: Brian Hartline’s promotion to OC praised by media

Grant Hughes, 247Sports

Justin Frye now holds the title of run game coordinator in addition to offensive line coach.



Ohio State’s offensive staff for 2023:

OC/WR coach - Brian Hartline

OL coach/RGC - Justin Frye

RB coach/AHC for offense - Tony Alford

QB coach - Corey Dennis

TE coach - Keenan Bailey — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 13, 2023

Ohio State’s Jerron Cage invited to East-West Shrine Bowl

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Five Buckeyes who could have NFL Draft decisions to make next offseason (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Three Thoughts on the 2023 early enrollee position groups

Chip Minnich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Nick Bosa with the recovery after the @49ers forced fumble! Niners ball!



: FOX pic.twitter.com/SEeDLs9k6V — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 14, 2023

We’ll talk about this later: What do Stetson Bennett and Tommy Boy have in common

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men lose to Rutgers 68-64 in overtime, drop fourth-straight game

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Rutgers gets revenge, sends Ohio State to fourth straight loss

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Follows “Worst Offensive Game of the Year” with Even Worse Shooting Performance Against Rutgers in Fourth Straight Loss

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State went from having the second-best odds to win the Big Ten after the Northwestern win to being an NCAA Tournament bubble team in just over two weeks. pic.twitter.com/oHwAMWbfF3 — Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) January 15, 2023

Cotie McMahon’s rare trait helping propel the No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women road win over Nebraska Cornhuskers

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrestling: No. 8 Buckeyes Down No. 19 Rutgers, 27-12

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes Sweep the Badgers with 5-0 Shutout Win

Ohio State Athletics

Congrats to Buckeye signees Jocelyn Amos + Jordan Baxter on winning #U18WomensWorlds gold‼️ #GoBucks https://t.co/vxQB2BlvqH — Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) January 16, 2023

Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes Earn 3-1 Win at George Mason

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Tennis, Buckeyes Storm Past NKU and Xavier on Opening Day

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Gymnastics: Ohio State Finishes Third with a 394.900 at Windy City Invite

Ohio State Athletics

