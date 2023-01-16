Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 16, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Column: One word explains why C.J. Stroud hasn’t declared for the NFL Draft yet
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
2023 NFL Draft decision pending for C.J. Stroud: What they’re saying about Ohio State QB ahead of deadline
Brad Crawford, 247Sports
Why hasn’t Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud declared for the 2023 NFL Draft yet?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
That’s a lot of money for C.J. to turn down.
With whispers of C.J. Stroud returning for NIL $, here's the signing bonuses by pick # from 2022— Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) January 13, 2023
1: $24.3m
5: $19.9m
10: $12.1m
20: $7.4m
33: $3.9m
50: $2.3m
Hard to see the $ being close if he's a top-10 pick and doubt he'd go any higher in next year's loaded QB class
Ohio State promotes Hartline to offensive coordinator
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
What naming Brian Hartline offensive coordinator means for Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
What appointing Brian Hartline as offensive coordinator means for Ohio State
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State fans excited for Brian Hartline as offensive coordinator
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State football: Brian Hartline’s promotion to OC praised by media
Grant Hughes, 247Sports
Justin Frye now holds the title of run game coordinator in addition to offensive line coach.— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 13, 2023
Ohio State’s offensive staff for 2023:
OC/WR coach - Brian Hartline
OL coach/RGC - Justin Frye
RB coach/AHC for offense - Tony Alford
QB coach - Corey Dennis
TE coach - Keenan Bailey
Ohio State’s Jerron Cage invited to East-West Shrine Bowl
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Five Buckeyes who could have NFL Draft decisions to make next offseason (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Three Thoughts on the 2023 early enrollee position groups
Chip Minnich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Nick Bosa with the recovery after the @49ers forced fumble! Niners ball!— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 14, 2023
: FOX pic.twitter.com/SEeDLs9k6V
We’ll talk about this later: What do Stetson Bennett and Tommy Boy have in common
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State men lose to Rutgers 68-64 in overtime, drop fourth-straight game
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Rutgers gets revenge, sends Ohio State to fourth straight loss
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State Follows “Worst Offensive Game of the Year” with Even Worse Shooting Performance Against Rutgers in Fourth Straight Loss
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State went from having the second-best odds to win the Big Ten after the Northwestern win to being an NCAA Tournament bubble team in just over two weeks. pic.twitter.com/oHwAMWbfF3— Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) January 15, 2023
Cotie McMahon’s rare trait helping propel the No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women road win over Nebraska Cornhuskers
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Wrestling: No. 8 Buckeyes Down No. 19 Rutgers, 27-12
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes Sweep the Badgers with 5-0 Shutout Win
Ohio State Athletics
Congrats to Buckeye signees Jocelyn Amos + Jordan Baxter on winning #U18WomensWorlds gold‼️ #GoBucks https://t.co/vxQB2BlvqH— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) January 16, 2023
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes Earn 3-1 Win at George Mason
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Tennis, Buckeyes Storm Past NKU and Xavier on Opening Day
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Gymnastics: Ohio State Finishes Third with a 394.900 at Windy City Invite
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
I’m not normally a zombie guy (although, my brother is obsessed with them), but I’m pumped for this show:
Motherfuckers. #TheLastOfUsHBO pic.twitter.com/KhZEKbxszi— Bella Ramsey (@BellaRamsey) January 11, 2023
Loading comments...