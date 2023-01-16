I-70 Football Podcast: Kevin Warren is leaving for the Bears

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show, we talk about all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

After a long layoff due to the holidays Dante and Jordan are back with another episode of the I-70 Football Podcast. Since we last recorded Ohio State and Michigan lost in the College Football Playoff semi-finals while Georgia destroyed TCU en route to winning back-to-back national championships. In recent news, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is leaving the Big Ten to accept the position as President of the Chicago Bears.

Warren’s tenure with the Big Ten will be highly debated, on one hand, he orchestrated the largest television contract in college football history and brought USC and UCLA into the Big Ten. On the other hand, he made more enemies than friends as coaches, fans and administrators still haven’t forgiven him for canceling the Big Ten season due to Covid. Warren may not be remembered fondly but he made a major impact in a short period and is on track to reach his goal of becoming the next commissioner of the NFL.

In other news, at the time of recording C.J. Stroud has not decided on if he will enter the NFL draft or return to Ohio State for a third season. Jim Harbaugh has to make a decision as well, despite claiming to want to be back at Michigan for the 2023 season he is once again interviewing for NFL head coaching jobs. Which is more likely: Harbaugh roaming the sidelines in Ann Arbor or Indianapolis?

We’re voting for Indianapolis with Denver as a close second. Much like all of college football the Big Ten is constantly changing. In this vein, Illinois defensive coordinator has accepted the head coaching job at Purdue. Kent State transfer wide receiver has committed to Penn State and OSU wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been promoted to offensive coordinator to replace Kevin Wilson, the new head coach at Tulsa.

In the final segment of the show, the guys give their way too early superlatives for the 2023 football season. You can never take early predictions too seriously but the impending decisions by C.J. Stroud and Jim Harbaugh make these almost impossible. There is one thing we can be sure of though, Marvin Harrison Jr. will be the best wide receiver in the Big Ten next season.

Connect with us on Twitter:

Jordan: @JordanW330

Dante: @DanteM10216