Remembering five great Buckeye moments in recent years

There are some moments in sports that just can’t be beat. A buzzer-beater to win the game, a lineman scoring a touchdown and a walk-off home run are just a few. Here are some of my favorite big moments from Buckeyes the past few years.

Jerron Cage Scoop N’ Score

This is one of my favorite events in all of sports. The big man touchdown. Jerron Cage was running for his absolute life on this 57-yard return and it was so much fun to watch. I was actually at the game and it was one of the most electric experiences ever.

Everybody loves a big man TD



Scoop-and-score gives the Bucks six more! pic.twitter.com/nqd6WVAka9 — ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2021

2. Sam Hubbard longest fumble return TD in NFL Playoff History

Alright, I know that he is now in the NFL, but obviously he is still a Buckeye. Besides, half of the Bengals went to Ohio State anyways, so they have to be Buckeye Nation’s favorite pro team. This TD sealed the deal in the Bengals’ win over the Ravens on Sunday, and boy was it an exciting finish to the game.

Hubbard was originally committed to Notre Dame for lacrosse, so the man can in fact run, as shown by the 98-yard dash seen here.

Sam Hubbard takes the fumble 98 yards for the TD ‼️



: #BALvsCIN on NBC

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/hNJJJGqxGF pic.twitter.com/PoVImXrfpz — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2023

3. E.J. Liddell fadeaway jumper to seal the win against No. 1 Duke

This game in general will go down as one of my favorite moments in Buckeye basketball history. My biggest regret is not buying tickets to the game. Ohio State was down, yet never out in this game. Zed Key has a career night, as did Liddell and Cedric Russell.

This shot by Liddell is one of the most clutch of his Buckeye career. It put the Bucks ahead by three to at least guarantee overtime against the Blue Devils. However, they didn’t score any more after this, so the Bucks won and the fans stormed the court.

OHIO STATE (+133 ML) COMES BACK TO BEAT #1 DUKE

pic.twitter.com/vtjemine7A — Bet The Hoops (@betthehoops) December 1, 2021

4. Tanner Holden buzzer beater against Rutgers

This moment! So fun for the Wright State transfer. Buzzer beaters are another classic sports moment that will always give you chills. You see the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. If you’re on the winning side, like the Buckeyes were, there is no better feeling!

Tanner Holden really just chucked this up from downtown and magically, it went in!

Tanner Holden only made one shot tonight…



IT WAS THIS BUZZER BEATER THREE TO WIN pic.twitter.com/xgsbNNPYaJ — Drive The Lane (@DriveTheLanePod) December 9, 2022

5. Everything about the Tuimoloau Penn State game

Deflected pass that led to INT, INT, sack, strip sack and pick-six. J.T. Tuimoloau could not be stopped!