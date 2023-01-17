You’re Nuts: Who are your favorite Ohio State sports siblings?

Over the weekend we saw Nick and Joey Bosa playing in the NFL Playoffs. While Nick’s San Francisco 49ers were able to advance to to the next round with a win over the Seattle Seahawks, Joey’s Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-0 lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Over the years there have been plenty of siblings that have come to Ohio State and had memorable athletic careers. Sometimes the siblings are pretty close in age, like Joey and Nick Bosa, or Andre and Kaleb Wesson. Other times there is a little more separation in age. A prime example is J.J. Sullinger, who is 10 years older than his brother Jared Sullinger.

Then there is the Boren family, who had three sons eventually play football for the Buckeyes. It didn’t always look like it would be that way, as Justin started his career at Michigan before transferring home to Columbus. Justin and Zach would play together for a period of time, while Jacoby’s first season at Ohio State was in 2012, which was the final year we’d see Zach in the scarlet and gray.

What we are looking for is your favorite Ohio State sports siblings. Could be brothers or sisters, and doesn’t have to be from just football or basketball. If there are a pair of siblings that are from a sport a little more off the beaten path, we’d love to hear about them and why they are your favorite!

Today’s question: Who are your favorite Ohio State sports siblings?

Brett’s answer: Joey and Nick Bosa

I know this is an obvious choice, especially since we referenced the brothers in the intro to this article. The Bosas were just so much fun to watch on the field.

Joey was a force at defensive end early on during Urban Meyer’s tenure in Columbus, and was a key part of the defense that won the first College Football Playoff. Not only was the older Bosa the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2014, he went on to be the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 after being taken by the Chargers with the fourth pick in the draft.

While Joey left for the NFL following the 2015 season, Nick was just arriving in Columbus, recording five sacks in his freshman season in 2016. Much like how Joey blossomed in his sophomore season, Nick did the same, recording seven sacks and being named Big Ten’s Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2017.

Unfortunately we didn’t get to see a full junior season from Nick, as he was injured in the third game of the season in 2018, and wouldn’t return to the field. The younger Bosa was drafted with the second pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, and earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, just like his brother did.

Watching the Bosas was so much fun while they were at Ohio State. The brothers were great defensive linemen, making life miserable for opposing quarterbacks for half a decade. Plus, there was some other fun things from them, like the “Bosa shrug”, and how they were “Big Bear” and “Little Bear”. Since leaving Ohio State there have been some controversies the two have been involved in, but for this I’m just focusing on what they did as Buckeyes.

Meredith’s answer: Kelsey and Chelsea Mitchell

The Bosas are an impressive story not just for their time at Ohio State but also in the NFL, with both of them playing this Wild Card Weekend. But we also have Chelsea and Kelsey Mitchell on the hardwood.

The twins came to Columbus from Princeton High School in Cincinnati, where, together, they won a state title. Kelsey was one of the top recruits in the nation before coming to Ohio State, and her list of high school accolades was lengthy even before earning honors like three-time Big Ten Player of the Year, three-time first team All-American and No. 3 in points all-time in Division I history.

When it comes to professional success, Kelsey eventually was taken with the No. 2-overall pick in the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, where she’s led her team in scoring for the past four seasons.

While Chelsea didn’t get the same level of attention as her twin, it was exciting to see the sisters playing alongside one another for several seasons (Chelsea tore her ACL her true freshman season and missed the entirety of the 2014-15 season). While players like the Bosas might be with a program at different times, it’s not often that siblings get to play alongside each other.