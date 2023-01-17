Ohio State five-star DL target to commit this month

With the college football season freshly concluded, Ohio State is now putting all focus on building towards the future, as next year’s season comes with a lot of questions. One week into the offseason, it would be reasonable to think that Ohio State would see a drop in making headlines.

However, Ryan Day and his staff have created an incredible recruiting machine in Columbus, and because of this, the Buckeyes will constantly be included among the college football recruiting headlines. This time, it is regarding the teams chances on landing a 2024 five-star defensive lineman who will be committing later this month.

2024 five-star DL target to commit Jan. 31

Ohio State has made it clear: the defensive tackle position is one of great importance in the 2024 recruiting class. The Buckeyes will bring in six scholarship players at the position next season, including 2023 incoming freshman and Buckeye Legacy Will Smith.

The team will be adding two more when Jason Moore and Kayden McDonald join the program in June, bringing the total to eight. This number is usually on the higher-end of the goal for personnel at the position, but college football has seen a drastic change this year with the evolution of the transfer portal. The portal exploded onto the scene, and has made it incredibly difficult to predict what the roster will look like in the coming years.

This uneasiness is likely why the Buckeyes have made it a focus to recruit the position, despite the depth on the current roster projections. The Buckeyes have already extended double-digit offers at the defensive line position, and one of the higher-regarded targets will soon be announcing his commitment.

2024 five-star DL target Justin Scott (Chicago, IL / St. Ignatius) announced over the weekend that his will be announcing his school of choice on his birthday, Jan. 31.

Ohio State has been one of the schools recruiting Scott the heaviest. The Buckeyes offered Scott in September. Soon following the scholarship offer, Scott took a gameday visit to Columbus on Oct. 1 for the Rutgers game.

The visit went as well as planned, and when Scott released a recruitment update earlier this month, Ohio State was among his top eight schools.

Outside of his periodic recruitment updates, Scott has kept his recruitment rather close to the vest. Because of this, it is incredible difficult to predict a direction he is leaning. Despite this, Notre Dame seems to have found some late momentum in the recruiting rumor mill. While the Irish are currently viewed as the favorites to land Scott, the confidence behind it is not strong.

Scott is the No. 4 DL recruit in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and he is the No. 18 overall prospect. He is also the No. 1 prospect out of Illinois.

