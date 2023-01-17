Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 17, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Column: Whatever C.J. Stroud decides today, we should celebrate it as the right decision for him

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

What C.J. Stroud draft decision means for Buckeyes (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Breaking down impact as Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud declares for NFL Draft (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

How many Ohio State records does C.J. Stroud hold?

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Former and Current Buckeyes Congratulate C.J. Stroud as Star Quarterback Declares for 2023 NFL Draft: “Thank You for Everything”

Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud's @OhioStateFB ranks, in two (!) seasons:



Passing yards: 2nd (8,123)

Passing TD: 2nd (85) pic.twitter.com/LbCmdF98hC — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) January 16, 2023

C.J. Stroud’s Draft Declaration Sets Stage for Quarterback Battle Between Kyle McCord, Devin Brown

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud’s departure means Buckeyes must break in new QB (paywall)

Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

Big Ten football: Projecting every team’s 2023 starting QB, including Ohio State’s replacement for C.J. Stroud

Brad Crawford, 247Sports

With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State football safety Lathan Ransom to return in 2023

Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

OSU winners and losers following NFL draft declaration deadline

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State roster reset: How the scholarship numbers look at each position (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

As someone who has previously worked for Matt Brown AND has worked for the Big Ten, I would 100% be on board for this:

The Big Ten could hire lots of excellent, highly experienced candidates to become the league's next commissioner.



Instead, in my humble opinion, they should hire mehttps://t.co/6oUSBXdQIY — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) January 16, 2023

Savor the rarity of Ohio State’s incredible run of receiver play

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

C.J. Hicks Prioritized Team Over Self as Freshman While Awaiting Opportunity to Play Bigger Role for Ohio State

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: Which assistant coach promotion will be more impactful for Ohio State?

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann talks losing streak, Sensabaugh and more

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

And I would not watch it again:

#Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann, asked if the all-access broadcast made him coach differently and how he'd feel about doing it again: "I would not do it again."



That was the full answer. — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) January 16, 2023

Ohio State women’s basketball ranked No. 2 in latest AP Poll

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Column: After four-game losing streak, Ohio State men’s basketball is looking for its identity

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Here's a quote from #Buckeyes captain Justice Sueing: "The losses, obviously it’s gonna hurt. Nobody in that locker room is a loser." — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) January 16, 2023

Ohio State looking for answers as losing streak grows

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Notebook: Defensive rebounding issues persisted for Ohio State at Rutgers (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Outside the Shoe and Schott

How five graduate seniors helped transform Ohio State women’s hockey

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes Earn 3-1 Win at George Mason

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Gymnastics: Ohio State Scores a 196.250 to Win Georgia Quad Meet

Ohio State Athletics

First road win of the year‼️



Buckeyes take first at the Georgia Quad with a final score of 196.250! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/C9TRp9Vshx — Ohio State WGYM (@OhioStateWGYM) January 16, 2023

Women’s Ice Hockey: Three Buckeyes Win WCHA Weekly Awards

Ohio State Athletics

Softball: 2023 Season Preview By The Numbers

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

What a perfect bit: