Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 17, 2023

For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Proverbs 3:5,6 pic.twitter.com/FdA2ftqQFJ— CJ Stroud (@CJ7STROUD) January 16, 2023
Column: Whatever C.J. Stroud decides today, we should celebrate it as the right decision for him
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
What C.J. Stroud draft decision means for Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Breaking down impact as Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud declares for NFL Draft (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
How many Ohio State records does C.J. Stroud hold?
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Former and Current Buckeyes Congratulate C.J. Stroud as Star Quarterback Declares for 2023 NFL Draft: “Thank You for Everything”
Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud's @OhioStateFB ranks, in two (!) seasons:— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) January 16, 2023
Passing yards: 2nd (8,123)
Passing TD: 2nd (85) pic.twitter.com/LbCmdF98hC
C.J. Stroud’s Draft Declaration Sets Stage for Quarterback Battle Between Kyle McCord, Devin Brown
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud’s departure means Buckeyes must break in new QB (paywall)
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
Big Ten football: Projecting every team’s 2023 starting QB, including Ohio State’s replacement for C.J. Stroud
Brad Crawford, 247Sports
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
C.J. Stroud’s @OhioStateFB offenses were electric. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/iZd65OXJWU— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) January 16, 2023
Ohio State football safety Lathan Ransom to return in 2023
Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
OSU winners and losers following NFL draft declaration deadline
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State roster reset: How the scholarship numbers look at each position (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
As someone who has previously worked for Matt Brown AND has worked for the Big Ten, I would 100% be on board for this:
The Big Ten could hire lots of excellent, highly experienced candidates to become the league's next commissioner.— Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) January 16, 2023
Instead, in my humble opinion, they should hire mehttps://t.co/6oUSBXdQIY
Savor the rarity of Ohio State’s incredible run of receiver play
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
C.J. Hicks Prioritized Team Over Self as Freshman While Awaiting Opportunity to Play Bigger Role for Ohio State
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
You’re Nuts: Which assistant coach promotion will be more impactful for Ohio State?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann talks losing streak, Sensabaugh and more
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
And I would not watch it again:
#Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann, asked if the all-access broadcast made him coach differently and how he'd feel about doing it again: "I would not do it again."— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) January 16, 2023
That was the full answer.
Ohio State women’s basketball ranked No. 2 in latest AP Poll
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Column: After four-game losing streak, Ohio State men’s basketball is looking for its identity
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Here's a quote from #Buckeyes captain Justice Sueing: "The losses, obviously it’s gonna hurt. Nobody in that locker room is a loser."— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) January 16, 2023
Ohio State looking for answers as losing streak grows
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Notebook: Defensive rebounding issues persisted for Ohio State at Rutgers (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Outside the Shoe and Schott
How five graduate seniors helped transform Ohio State women’s hockey
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes Earn 3-1 Win at George Mason
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Gymnastics: Ohio State Scores a 196.250 to Win Georgia Quad Meet
Ohio State Athletics
First road win of the year‼️— Ohio State WGYM (@OhioStateWGYM) January 16, 2023
Buckeyes take first at the Georgia Quad with a final score of 196.250! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/C9TRp9Vshx
Women’s Ice Hockey: Three Buckeyes Win WCHA Weekly Awards
Ohio State Athletics
Softball: 2023 Season Preview By The Numbers
Ohio State Athletics
