Bucketheads Podcast: The Ohio State men’s basketball team is freefalling. Can it be fixed?

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

For Episode 62 of ‘Bucketheads’, Connor and Justin are airing out some grievances. The Ohio State men’s basketball team is 0-4 over the last two weeks and has gone from a Big Ten title contender to an NCAA Tournament bubble team. What needs to change for the Buckeyes moving forward for them to turn this losing streak into a winning streak?

What do the guys prefer as the starting lineup, who should see more of the floor, and who should see less of the floor? Chris Holtmann’s seat has been “hot” since 2021 according to many fans, but is the seat getting a bit toastier after last week’s loss to Minnesota?

