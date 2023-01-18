Five-star DL from Florida has Ohio State “easily top two” in his recruitment

It was a relatively eventful Tuesday on the recruiting trail, led by a pair of highly-coveted prospects holding the Buckeyes in high regard. Plus, a trio of prospects saw their hard work continue to pay off as they were on the receiving end of offers from Ohio State.

Stone, Calhoun have Buckeyes as finalists

Unquestionably the biggest news that came on Tuesday was when 2024 five-star defensive lineman David Stone of IMG Academy (FL) discussed his thoughts on Ohio State and where they stand in his recruitment with Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors.

“I’ve been a fan since I was growing up,” Stone said of the Buckeyes. “I used to watch them on TV, a lot of their games came up in Oklahoma for some reason. I’ve always been a fan of theirs. One of my first games watching them was against Wisconsin sometime in the late 2000s. And then of course with coach Johnson, that’s D-line U. He’s one of the best defensive line coaches in the country.”

Stone continued by stating that Ohio State, who offered him just one week ago, was “easily top two,” to Hodge. While the No. 4 prospect overall didn’t clarify the other program that is inside his top two, the safe assumption would be Michigan State or Oklahoma. The two programs are the only universities to receive a crystal ball prediction in favor of landing Stone.

For the Buckeyes, the next plan of action has to be getting Stone — the second highest-graded defensive lineman in the class — to get on campus for a visit. The 6-4, 270-pounder revealed that he plans to make it to campus in March.

Stone wasn’t the only one that named Ohio State as a finalist in their recruitment though. 2024 five-star offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun of Centennial (GA) narrowed things down as well, and slotted the Buckeyes inside of his top 10.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Daniel Calhoun is down to Schools!



The 6’7 350 OT from Roswell, GA is ranked as a Top 65 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 3 OT)https://t.co/UscaM08Rgx pic.twitter.com/8SDk79oda3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 18, 2023

Calhoun has been a long-time target of offensive line coach Justin Frye, as the program offered him 12 months ago, and the early returns are a success. The Roswell native has the Buckeyes in the mixmbut they will have their work cut out for them with Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas also well-positioned for the No. 3 ranked offensive tackle in the cycle.

Ohio State dishes out three new offers

Aside from the good news with Stone and Calhoun, the Buckeyes were also active on the recruiting trail on Tuesday with three new offers going out. It was 2024 four-star defensive end Marquise Lightfoot of Kenwood Academy (IL), 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin (Alabama commit) of Carlsbed (CA), and 2024 four-stat running back Taylor Tatum of Longview (TX) who were the recipients of an Ohio State offer.

Lightfoot and Tatum haven’t began the process of narrowing things down yet, so the Buckeyes might have an opportunity to become players for the two. But Sayin on the other hand is the most interesting offer of the day.

The No. 2 QB in the entire class has been pledged to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide since November. With Raiola no longer in the picture, Ohio State has a void in their 2024 class that they hope to fill with an elite talent. Can the Buckeyes and specifically Ryan Day really gain any ground on Alabama or is this just a flyer? Surely we will found out sooner rather than later.

Grateful to receive an offer from Ohio State University. pic.twitter.com/Mup4y4TsUm — Julian Sayin (@juliansayin2) January 18, 2023

Quick Hits