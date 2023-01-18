Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 18, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

Buckeyes WR Kamryn Babb won’t return for extra season of eligibility

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Good luck with whatever your next chapter is, 0.

Thank you to everyone who has supported me and helped me throughout my journey! Glory to Jesus my God for carrying me through every moment in my life. Whatever you may battle in life, keep fighting and know that there is a God in heaven who loves you so deeply. God Bless! pic.twitter.com/jGTcfmWMa0 — Kamryn Babb (@kamm_o) January 17, 2023

Former Oregon State Quarterback Tristan Gebbia Transferring to Ohio State

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

What adding transfer Tristan Gebbia means for Buckeyes (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Making sense of Ohio State adding transfer portal quarterback Tristan Gebbia (paywall)

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

What addition of transfer quarterback Tristan Gebbia means for Buckeyes (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State in the transfer portal — the hits, misses and what’s to come (paywall)

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

I’m ready for a full season of healthy Trey and Miyan!

I was down, now im up again they don’t know what I was up against.. #ThankYouGod pic.twitter.com/n9cSUepFkK — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) January 17, 2023

Ohio State roster reset: How the scholarship numbers look at each position (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Making way-too-early projection for Buckeyes offensive depth chart next season (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Looking To 2023: Where do pundits have Ohio State pegged for next year’s playoff race

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

What Lathan Ransom’s return means for Ohio State football’s safeties in 2023

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Did you know that Sam was once committed to play lacrosse at Notre Dam until Urban Meyer saw him playing dodgeball in gym class?

Column: Harbaugh’s return is good for the Buckeyes

Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Former Ohio State Wide Receivers Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson Finalists for NFL Rookie of the Year

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Remembering five great Buckeye moments in recent years

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Buckeyes hope smarter paint decisions can reignite offense

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Five stats to know about four-game Buckeyes losing streak (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ohio State in Desperate Need of Win on the Road at Nebraska with Buckeyes at Risk of Dropping Five Straight

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Who says Ohio State basketball is having a down year?

Women’s Basketball: Mikulášiková Named to Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll

Ohio State Athletics

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State’s big men open up big lead, help shorthanded wrestling squad take down Rutgers

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Lacrosse: Inaugural Season in Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium Set For Buckeye Lacrosse Programs

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Tennis: JJ Wolf Wins Open Round Match at Australian Open

Ohio State Athletics

You’re Nuts: Who are your favorite Ohio State sports siblings?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

