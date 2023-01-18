Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 18, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Buckeyes WR Kamryn Babb won’t return for extra season of eligibility
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Good luck with whatever your next chapter is, 0.
Thank you to everyone who has supported me and helped me throughout my journey! Glory to Jesus my God for carrying me through every moment in my life. Whatever you may battle in life, keep fighting and know that there is a God in heaven who loves you so deeply. God Bless! pic.twitter.com/jGTcfmWMa0— Kamryn Babb (@kamm_o) January 17, 2023
Former Oregon State Quarterback Tristan Gebbia Transferring to Ohio State
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
What adding transfer Tristan Gebbia means for Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Making sense of Ohio State adding transfer portal quarterback Tristan Gebbia (paywall)
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
What addition of transfer quarterback Tristan Gebbia means for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State in the transfer portal — the hits, misses and what’s to come (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
I’m ready for a full season of healthy Trey and Miyan!
I was down, now im up again they don’t know what I was up against.. #ThankYouGod pic.twitter.com/n9cSUepFkK— TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) January 17, 2023
Ohio State roster reset: How the scholarship numbers look at each position (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Making way-too-early projection for Buckeyes offensive depth chart next season (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Looking To 2023: Where do pundits have Ohio State pegged for next year’s playoff race
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
What Lathan Ransom’s return means for Ohio State football’s safeties in 2023
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Did you know that Sam was once committed to play lacrosse at Notre Dam until Urban Meyer saw him playing dodgeball in gym class?
legend has it, he’s still running… #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/7g2OMJ7WCs— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 17, 2023
Column: Harbaugh’s return is good for the Buckeyes
Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Former Ohio State Wide Receivers Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson Finalists for NFL Rookie of the Year
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Remembering five great Buckeye moments in recent years
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Buckeyes hope smarter paint decisions can reignite offense
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Five stats to know about four-game Buckeyes losing streak (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Ohio State in Desperate Need of Win on the Road at Nebraska with Buckeyes at Risk of Dropping Five Straight
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Who says Ohio State basketball is having a down year?
Introducing @OhioStateWBB, otherwise known as your #NCAAWBB pic.twitter.com/2oJWbfGF5P— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) January 17, 2023
Women’s Basketball: Mikulášiková Named to Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll
Ohio State Athletics
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State’s big men open up big lead, help shorthanded wrestling squad take down Rutgers
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Men’s Lacrosse: Inaugural Season in Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium Set For Buckeye Lacrosse Programs
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Tennis: JJ Wolf Wins Open Round Match at Australian Open
Ohio State Athletics
You’re Nuts: Who are your favorite Ohio State sports siblings?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
