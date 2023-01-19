 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 19, 2023

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State picks up offensive line transfer from Louisiana Monroe
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

New O-line commit ready to get started, discusses decision to be a Buckeye and future at Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

What adding OL transfer Victor Cutler means for Buckeyes (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Welcome to the fam, Victor.

A larger coaching role should lead to a larger recruiting role for Brian Hartline and Ohio State
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

Five Questions for Buckeyes after NFL Draft deadline
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Making way-too-early projection for Buckeyes defensive depth chart next season (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

I mean, it’s only four; one is a placekicker and another is a long-snapper, but ok.

You’re Nuts: Who will replace C.J. Stroud as Ohio State’s quarterback?
Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Three takeaways from Ohio State’s painful loss on the road to Nebraska
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

At Nebraska, Buckeyes suffer fifth straight single-digit Big Ten loss
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

B1G WBB Week 10: Indiana and Maryland battle, Ohio State shines in award predictions
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Column: The Urban Meyer NFL experiment was an even bigger disaster than we realized
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Wrestling: Freshman Mendez Earns his Black Shirt
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Tennis: Bereznyak Recognized as B1G Athlete of the Week
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Swimming and Diving: Quach, Campbell Claim B1G Weekly Awards
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

