Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 19, 2023

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State picks up offensive line transfer from Louisiana Monroe

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

New O-line commit ready to get started, discusses decision to be a Buckeye and future at Ohio State

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

What adding OL transfer Victor Cutler means for Buckeyes (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Welcome to the fam, Victor.

A larger coaching role should lead to a larger recruiting role for Brian Hartline and Ohio State

Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

Five Questions for Buckeyes after NFL Draft deadline

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Making way-too-early projection for Buckeyes defensive depth chart next season (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

I mean, it’s only four; one is a placekicker and another is a long-snapper, but ok.

Ohio State has now added more scholarship transfers this offseason than it has in any previous offseason since the transfer portal opened in 2018. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 18, 2023

You’re Nuts: Who will replace C.J. Stroud as Ohio State’s quarterback?

Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Three takeaways from Ohio State’s painful loss on the road to Nebraska

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

At Nebraska, Buckeyes suffer fifth straight single-digit Big Ten loss

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

We're fine. Everything is fine. I'm going to Columbus on Saturday to personally deliver a W and save the program. We will beat Iowa. Not a promise, a guarantee. Again, we are fine. Do not spread false rumors that we are not fine because they have no basis in reality. Thank you. — Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) January 19, 2023

B1G WBB Week 10: Indiana and Maryland battle, Ohio State shines in award predictions

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Column: The Urban Meyer NFL experiment was an even bigger disaster than we realized

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Wrestling: Freshman Mendez Earns his Black Shirt

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Tennis: Bereznyak Recognized as B1G Athlete of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Swimming and Diving: Quach, Campbell Claim B1G Weekly Awards

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

