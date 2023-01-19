Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 19, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State picks up offensive line transfer from Louisiana Monroe
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
New O-line commit ready to get started, discusses decision to be a Buckeye and future at Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
What adding OL transfer Victor Cutler means for Buckeyes (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Welcome to the fam, Victor.
Dream come true ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IBUVByamNz— V!c (@CutlerVictor) January 18, 2023
A larger coaching role should lead to a larger recruiting role for Brian Hartline and Ohio State
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land
Five Questions for Buckeyes after NFL Draft deadline
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Making way-too-early projection for Buckeyes defensive depth chart next season (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
I mean, it’s only four; one is a placekicker and another is a long-snapper, but ok.
Ohio State has now added more scholarship transfers this offseason than it has in any previous offseason since the transfer portal opened in 2018.— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 18, 2023
You’re Nuts: Who will replace C.J. Stroud as Ohio State’s quarterback?
Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Three takeaways from Ohio State’s painful loss on the road to Nebraska
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
At Nebraska, Buckeyes suffer fifth straight single-digit Big Ten loss
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
We're fine. Everything is fine. I'm going to Columbus on Saturday to personally deliver a W and save the program. We will beat Iowa. Not a promise, a guarantee. Again, we are fine. Do not spread false rumors that we are not fine because they have no basis in reality. Thank you.— Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) January 19, 2023
B1G WBB Week 10: Indiana and Maryland battle, Ohio State shines in award predictions
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Column: The Urban Meyer NFL experiment was an even bigger disaster than we realized
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Wrestling: Freshman Mendez Earns his Black Shirt
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Tennis: Bereznyak Recognized as B1G Athlete of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Quach, Campbell Claim B1G Weekly Awards
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
lolz
