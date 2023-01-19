Buckeyes keep busy on the recruiting trail with latest group of offers

With the offseason allowing Ohio State’s coaching staff to really focus on recruiting efforts, Ryan Day and his crew have been taking every opportunity. On the road constantly, this group is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to finding elite talent.

Both with the prep prospects in various recruiting cycles and transfer portal targets, the Buckeyes are hoping these efforts pay off in the end. The only way to be sure of that is to continue what they’ve been doing. Fortunately, recruiting success is no stranger in Columbus.

Back in familiar territory on Wednesday, the Buckeyes made one pretty important stop, considering their latest offer went out to a current high school freshman in the 2026 class. Offers have been going out often the last week or two, but yesterday’s latest development came at a prep Florida powerhouse that has been good to Ohio State over the years.

Making their presence known at St. Thomas Aquinas, the Buckeyes offered 6-foot, 165 pound athlete Justice Fitzpatrick. The same program that produced the Bosa brothers, the Buckeyes always have their eye on the fertile recruiting ground at STA, and look to be getting back into the mix with Fitzpatrick being next in line.

Even as a freshman, Fitzpatrick is already seeing his recruiting process start to take off, as Miami, Florida State, Arkansas, Indiana, and West Virginia have all offered in addition to Ohio State now being in the fold.

Unranked for now by 247Sports because of his class status, it’s not a stretch to believe that Fitzpatrick will be one of the more highly touted recruits not only at his position, but nationally as well. Having the talent in his lineage, Fitzpatrick is the younger brother of Minkah Fitzpatrick, who of course was a first round NFL Fraft pick out of Alabama in 2018.

Getting in on this recruitment early is clearly Ohio State’s goal, and with how well they’ve faired both in Florida as a whole and specifically at St. Thomas Aquinas, odds are this is a name that followers will hear for some time.

Blessed and honored to receive an offer from the university of Ohio state @Coach_Eliano pic.twitter.com/yqfZDmkneO — Justice Fitzpatrick (@JusticeFitzpat1) January 18, 2023

In-state athlete ready to visit Ohio State

While most of the recruiting work is being done out on the road by the coaches, on-campus recruiting efforts are soon also going to be heavily in the mix — especially once spring football arrives.

Getting top targets on campus is always the goal for Ohio State, and though majority of the bigger recruiting visit opportunities are in the weeks to come, this January is still seeing some activity. On Wednesday, an in-state 2025 product shared his plans for getting to Columbus this coming weekend.

Cincinnati native Jai’mier Scott took to Twitter to announce his visit plans coming this Saturday, and it’s a chance for the Buckeyes to take a closer look at another Ohio product that is really seeing his recruitment take off. Schools such as Wisconsin, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Purdue, and Penn State have all offered in the last couple of months, and while Ohio State has yet to pull the trigger, this upcoming visit could be just what’s needed to really get the ball rolling.

The Mt. Healthy product is unranked right now due to his class status. Playing both sides of the ball for his prep team, Scott most likely checks out to be a defensive back at the next level, and with that position always needing some attention, it would be great to have another top player right in their own backyard with Ohio State interest. This weekend will give a glimpse into Scott’s relationship with the program moving forward.

Quick Hits

Recently named tight end coach Keenan Bailey is wasting no time getting after the job as he looks to bring in top players. Known already for his recruiting abilities, that is part of the reason Ohio State made him one of the full-time position coaches.

As he continues his efforts on the road, yesterday Bailey was back in Missouri. A state that has been kind over the years to the Buckeyes, it’s no surprise to see the staff continuing to tap in on their resources. With heavy ties in the St. Louis area, it’s more than likely that was one of his key stops.