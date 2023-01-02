We’ll talk about this later: Ohio State turned back into a pumpkin at midnight

Each week, we’ll break down something that happened during the Ohio State game (and occasionally other games and events) that we’ll be talking about for a while—you know, the silly sideline interactions, the awful announcing and the weird storylines that stick with us for years to come. We’ll also compare each of these happenings to memorable moments in pop culture, because who doesn’t love a good Office reference?

Naturally, we are all sad that Ohio State did not pull off the incredible upset over Georgia Saturday in the Peach Bowl, but on a lighter note, it is absurd that the game managed to end exactly as the ball dropped at midnight on the east coast.

By request, here is the multicam view of the feed from Times Square, All-22, and ESPN, Georgia, and Ohio State radio calls, as it happened onscreen live: pic.twitter.com/k775T4VNTo — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 1, 2023

It was a magical night in Atlanta, but just like Cinderella, the Fairy Godmother’s magic ran out at exactly midnight and the Buckeyes’ incredible run came up just short, with the Buckeyes’ field goal attempt going awry as the year turned.

There was something special about the whole day of bowl games, and was exactly what the organizers of the CFP were probably hoping for when they began scheduling New Year’s Eve games.

For starters, Iowa did Iowa things and beat Kentucky owing in large part to defensive scores in the Music City Bowl. Then we had an entirely unexpected performance in the other semi-final game between Michigan and TCU. Ohio State’s game was also objectively really good, even if the outcome wasn’t what we wanted. C.J. Stroud upped his NFL Draft stock, Ohio State beat the spread and Ryan Day maybe had a stroke out of pure excitement.

This is the Ryan Day I want every game! Lets run it back next year!! pic.twitter.com/L2oZdfES2A — FFBuck ⭕️ ⭕️ (@buckeyeCLE) January 1, 2023

Also how cute was Uga?

It was nonstop entertainment until the stroke of midnight. And we’ll just say that the kick wrapped 2022 and we have a lot to look forward to in 2023.