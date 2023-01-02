Four Ohio State targets named the Buckeyes as finalists

Despite a gut wrenching loss on Saturday against Georgia, Ohio State was able to get some positive news on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes found themselves as serious contenders for a quartet of highly-coveted prospects who have now began narrowing their respective recruitments down.

Among the four that have penciled in Ohio State in the group of final schools in their recruitment include 2024 four-star athlete KJ Bolden of Buford (GA). The Peach State standout is arguably the very best prospect that the class has to offer next year and the Buckeyes being listed inside of his top 15 is certainly a positive development in Columbus. Also listed as a finalist for top ranked safety in the country include Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, and more.

Among the offensive front, Ohio State was also slotted inside of the top seven for 2024 four-star interior offensive lineman Donovan Harbour of Catholic Memorial (WI). The Buckeyes offered the Waukesha native about eight months ago and were able to have him on campus twice back in September for visit which is likely indicative of his interest level in the program. Harbour also named Florida, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, and Wisconsin in the group.

The Scarlet and Gray also found themselves in the top schools for a pair of Florida prospects in 2024 four-star cornerback Charles Lester III of Riverview (FL) and 2024 four-star running back Stacy Gage of Wharton (FL).

The Buckeyes find themselves in a battle with Alabama, Florida, Florida State, and Georgia for the coveted services of Lester — a top five player at a priority position. Ohio State was one of the first programs that extended an offer to the Sarasota native. While the Buckeyes are happy to be a contender for Lester, Ohio State will likely now shift their focus to getting the blue-chip defensive back on campus for his visit with the program.

As for Gage, he has also been a longtime target of running backs coach Tony Alford and the Buckeyes. Gage trimmed things down to eight remaining schools after securing over 40 offers on the recruiting trail. The Tampa standout will now key in on Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Miami (FL), Oklahoma, Penn State, and USC. Gage was most recent on campus back in early November. The 247Sports Crystal Ball currently favors the Sooners to land the Florida running back.

According to Bucknuts, 2024 four-star tight end KingJoseph Edwards of Buford (GA) will return to Columbus for a visit with Ohio State “soon.” The 6-foot-5, 242-pounder, who the Buckeyes offered last March, currently grades out as a consensus top 25 player in next years class.