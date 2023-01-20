Seven noteworthy things that have happened since Ohio State men’s basketball last won a game

Mired in the middle of a five-game losing streak, it’s been nearly three weeks since Ohio State (10-8, 2-5) last won a game. Their last win came on New Year’s day — a blowout win over the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston, 73-57. That win over Northwestern makes the losing streak even more puzzling, because Northwestern is, by all accounts, a very okay basketball team.

Chris Collins’ Wildcats aren’t world-beaters by any means, but they’re 12-5 overall and 3-3 in the B1G. KenPom has them pegged as the No. 57 team in the country with the No. 15 adjusted defense. Ohio State went on the road on New Year’s Day and walloped the Wildcats, but have now lost games to expected basement-dwellers Minnesota and Nebraska, as well as a poor showing at Maryland, and close losses to both Purdue and Rutgers.

Now that we know the Buckeyes are capable of losing to anyone at any point, there’s no telling when the losing streak will end. Similar to the eerie time period between Christmas and New Year’s, it’s easy to lose track of how long it’s been since the Buckeyes last won a game.

To be clear, it’s been 19 days, and a lot has happened during that time period, sports and otherwise! In case you missed other news while moping about the Buckeyes, here are seven noteworthy things that have all happened since Ohio State last won a basketball game — some sports, some not!

Georgia football won their second straight national championship

After coming back from down 14 points to slip past the Buckeyes in the semifinal in the closing minutes, the Bulldogs ran TCU off the field in the national championship game on Jan. 9 in a 65-7 blowout.

Kliff Kingsbury took a one-way flight to Thailand

As I just reported on FOX, multiple teams have contacted Kliff Kingsbury for their vacant OC job.



He bought a one way ticket to Thailand and has told teams (respectfully) that he’s not interested at the moment. @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 14, 2023

Kliff Kingsbury was fired on Jan. 10 after four seasons as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, where he went 28-37 in four seasons. However, the former Texas Tech coach doesn’t seem to burnt up about it — he bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and is rejecting all calls from NFL teams.

Brandon Staley and Kliff Kingsbury in Thailand pic.twitter.com/K9cB54fM4B — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 15, 2023

Kliff, we’ve all seen The Hangover. Please be careful.

A clouded leopard got loose at the Dallas Zoo

We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue – that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat. One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time. — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 13, 2023

One week ago, the Dallas Zoo tweeted out that they were closing because a clouded leopard, which they consider to be “non-dangerous”, had escaped its enclosure.

My first thought: Imagine being on the search crew for the leopard. Don’t forget to look under every bench, in each tree, and in the bathroom stalls!

My second thought: When did carnivorous leopards become not dangerous?

We are thrilled to report we located clouded leopard Nova on-grounds at the Zoo this afternoon at approximated 4:40 p.m. She was located very near the original habitat, and teams were able to safely secure her just before 5:15 p.m. pic.twitter.com/XucvBrQO4V — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 13, 2023

Fortunately, they found the female leopard, Nova, about five hours later in the zoo.

The Ohio State women’s basketball team won four more games

The Ohio State women’s basketball program, on the other hand, is in the middle of their best season in program history. They’re ranked No. 2 in the nation, are a perfect 19-0 on the season, and — obviously — have yet to fall to a single Big Ten opponent.

Since the men’s team’s last win on New Year’s Day, the women’s team have racked up wins over Minnesota, Illinois, Nebraska, and Northwestern. If the men lose to Iowa on Saturday and the women beat Iowa on Monday, they will have twice as many wins as the men’s team — 20 to 10.

The Jacksonville Jaguars completed the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history

On Jan. 14, the Jacksonville Jaguars were getting shellacked by Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. After trailing 27-0 late in the second quarter, Trevor Lawrence and the Jags outscored the Chargers 31-3 the rest of the way and won, 31-30.

Maybe Staley will be catching a one-way flight to Thailand, too.

Texas fired head basketball coach Chris Beard

Texas has fired men’s basketball HC Chris Beard



Beard was arrested on a felony charge of domestic violence last month pic.twitter.com/yPHamKFqBV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 5, 2023

Following an internal investigation at the University of Texas, the former Arkansas-Little Rock, Texas Tech, and now Texas coach was fired from his position on Jan. 5. Beard was arrested on Dec. 12 after he allegedly choked a family member. He was put on leave for several weeks, and eventually fired two weeks ago.

The Longhorns have gone 8-2 with interim coach Rodney Terry since Beard was placed on leave, and are currently the No. 7 team in the country with a record of 15-3.

Carlos Correa signs with his third team of the offseason

"Minnesota was always in that small group that I told Scott at the beginning of free agency,” Carlos Correa said at a news conference at Target Field. “All that matters is I’m here. I’m going to do it the right way. ... For a long time." #MNTwins — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) January 11, 2023

On Dec. 13, Carlos Correa agreed to a 13-year, $350-million dollar contract with the San Francisco Giants, but closer examination of his surgically repaired ankle caused concern, and the deal was called off.

On Dec. 21, Carlos Correa agreed to a 12-year, $315-million dollar contract with the New York Mets, but closer examination of his surgically repaired ankle caused concerns again, and — despite owner Steve Cohen tooting his own horn about the deal prematurely — the deal was called off.

On Jan. 10, Carlos Correa agreed to a 6-year, $200-million dollar contract to return to the Minnesota Twins. The physical cleared, as did the check, and Correa is done playing musical chairs with hundreds of millions of dollars.