Since 1899 Podcast: Sloane Martin, Big Ten Network’s lead women’s basketball play-by-play commentator

Since 1899 is an Ohio State Women’s Basketball podcast, covering the team that dates back all the way to the turn of the 19th century. Check back throughout the season for more interviews and coverage of the historic Big Ten women’s basketball program.

Next on Since 1899: An OSU WBB Podcast is Big Ten Network women’s basketball lead play-by-play commentator Sloane Martin. The journalist joins the show to preview a heavyweight fight on Monday: The Ohio State Buckeyes vs. the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Before the game gets broken down, Martin talks about her history playing the sport as a 6-foot center in NCAA Division III, working as a journalist in Minneapolis, and getting treats from fans at games — among many other non-basketball topics.

Martin also goes deep into the ranked matchup, talking about the leadership and growing depth of the Hawkeyes, but how that same depth still might not be enough to beat the Buckeyes. For Ohio State, Martin discusses the play of potential All-American guard Taylor Mikesell, why the Buckeyes are so dangerous and if Monday’s game will be like last season’s 180-point game.

At the end of the episode, Martin answers the question that everyone in the country is trying to answer: How can Caitlin Clark be stopped?

