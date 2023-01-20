Thoughts on three returning players for Ohio State football in 2023

The Buckeyes are rapidly preparing for the 2023 season. The Ohio State Spring Game date has been announced, and the coaching staff has been on the road, already visiting prospective 2024 recruits and beyond.

It is against this backdrop that Ohio State can breathe a sigh of relief that some of their talented leaders made the decision to return for another season on the gridiron at the collegiate level. The Buckeyes have a tremendously talented roster, but it is always comforting to know that experienced players will be helping the team towards their goals of winning The Big Ten and getting back to The College Football Playoff.

Below are three players who look to play vital roles, once again, for Ohio State when the 2023 season kicks off at Indiana...

Matthew Jones, OL

With the departures of Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones, and Luke Wypler, the return of Matthew Jones looks to be extremely important. While Matthew Jones played guard, he also has the ability to play center — a position that took on significance when Luke Wypler declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler will be joining Ohio State as a transfer, and is likely slotted for the center position, lessening the need for Jones to make the move. With Cutler at center, the return of Donovan Jackson at left guard, and the return of Matthew Jones at right guard, Ohio State should have a formidable presence in the interior of the offensive line for the 2023 season.

2. Tommy Eichenberg, LB

Eichenberg’s performance in 2022 speaks for itself, as he led the team in tackles with 120 and emerged as the leader of the Ohio State defense. He is the first Buckeye linebacker to crack the century mark in tackles in a season since Raekwon McMillan in 2016. Along with Steele Chambers, Eichenberg will be looked upon to solidify an Ohio State defense that will be revamping both its defensive line and secondary.

3. Miyan Williams, RB

Ohio State truly felt the impact of Miyan Williams’ absence during the last portion of the 2022 season, when an ankle injury negated his effectiveness. A healthy Williams, combined with a healthy TreVeyon Henderson, should give Ohio State a balanced offensive attack with the running game. Ohio State will be breaking in a new quarterback in 2023, and a consistently strong running game — maybe aided by the promotion of Justin Frye to run game coordinator — would help in the maturation process of the new quarterback.