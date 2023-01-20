Buckeyes continue to dish out offers left and right on the recruiting trail

It was another busy day for Ohio State recruiting on Thursday. With the staff active on the road and throwing out more new offers, it’s clear this offseason so far is all about making progress in the 2024 class and beyond.

Buckeyes offer 2025 Texas running back

Back on the grind, the Buckeyes were in Texas on Thursday and made their presence known by offering a class of 2025 running back. On the receiving end, 5-foot-11, 175 pound athlete Tory Blaylock was one of the latest to see Ohio State enter his recruitment. With how the Buckeyes have fared with Texas running backs in the past, this is certainly one worth watching moving forward.

Only a high school sophomore, Blaylock is already seeing the accolades come in on his behalf early and often. The No. 47 player nationally, Tory is also the fifth ranked running back in the class and the eighth best player in Texas per the 247Sports Composite. With well over 20 offers to his name, Blaylock is proving why he’s one of the top ranked players in the country in addition to one of the best at his position.

By offering, Ohio State now joins the likes of Georgia, Penn State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, and many others who are currently in the mix. As noted, the success Ohio State has had in Texas over the years is impressive. While the current state of the running back room is in great shape, it’s never too early to get a jumpstart on preparing for how the room will look in the future.

2024 athlete receives Ohio State offer

When it comes to the receiver position, and any offensive skill position for that matter, the Buckeyes tend to bring in guys among the nation’s best. Once in a while, Ohio State will land a bit of an underrated and under the radar type of player who turns out to be a phenom — think Chris Olave. On Thursday, the Buckeyes offered a 2024 athlete that may not have the most impressive ranking for right now, but the production is certainly there.

Making their way back into Georgia, the staff offered Demello Jones. A 6-foot-1, 180 pound multi-sport athlete who had a stellar junior campaign for his prep program, the No. 49 athlete per 247Sports does not have a Composite ranking, but holds a three-star status and nearly 20 offers to his name.

The two biggest signs that point toward him being underrated is seeing both Alabama and Georgia atop of his offer list. That alone tells you the type of player he is and what he could be capable of on the field.

Brian Hartline continues to bring in his top desired targets, and that likely will be no different in the 2024 class. With the top-ranked receiver in Jeremiah Smith already in the fold, Hartline can go about his business and focus on the other remaining priorities. It’s too early to tell with Jones, but now with an offer in hand, the relationship can start to be developed between he and Ohio State.

2026 quarterback grabs OSU offer

Last but certainly not least, the Buckeyes also offered a quarterback in the 2026 class. Staying right in Georgia, the latest signal caller to hear from Ohio State was Julian Lewis, a 6-foot-1, 175 pound athlete who just completed his first season of high school football. A top player at his position already, Lewis may not have a 247Sports ranking due to his age, but with nearly 30 offers to his name, it’s not hard to think Julian is going to be one of the top players regardless of position in the 2026 cycle.

It’s never too early to start developing key relationships with top targets. Lewis is seeing that already as Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Texas, Oregon, and a host of others threw their hat into the ring before. With Ohio State, the quarterback development has been second to none, and if Day continues what has been a track record of success, surely top quarterbacks will still hear whatever this staff has to say.