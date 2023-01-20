Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 20, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

Ohio State sets date for annual spring game

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Tale of the Tape: Ohio State has a real quarterback competition on its hands

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Maybe 2023 will be the year Ryan Day finally lets the backups get some reps

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

How can Ohio State not afford an aisle seat for this man?

Middle seat.. but I don’t care❗️



Next stop : CRIB ‼️#BrowardBuckeyes — Keenan Bailey (@CoachKee) January 19, 2023

Which 2022 Ohio State offensive recruits are ready to make a Year 2 jump? (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Which 2022 Ohio State defensive recruits are ready to make a Year 2 jump? (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

@OhioStateFB has appearance in the AP Poll for 55 straight seasons



Which team on this list is the most surprising? pic.twitter.com/ikDkqZhUlx — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 19, 2023

Predicting Ohio State football’s offensive depth chart for opening day

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Projecting Ohio State football’s defensive depth chart for opening day 2023

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Gonna need to see more of this in the fall.

How Ohio State’s transfers performed at new programs in 2022

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Sam Hubbard and Joe Burrow: The friendship at the core of Bengals’ renaissance (paywall)

Paul Dehner Jr., The Athletic

On the Hardwood

No. 2 Ohio State women remain unbeaten with 84-54 win over Northwestern

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State women’s basketball’s Taylor Thierry, from freshman to foundational

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Team Chemistry, Leadership, Resiliency and Versatility All Key to Ohio State’s Historic 18-0 Start

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s Zed Key: ‘The locker room is fine’ despite recent stretch

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Notebook: Missed free throws, layups haunt Ohio State in Huskers defeat (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Seven noteworthy things that have happened since Ohio State men’s basketball last won a game

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

I feel for our friend Joe.

Sometimes working in sports can be the most fun thing in the world and other times it destroys your soul and turns your brain into warm soup. — Joe Gemma (@JoeDGemma) January 19, 2023

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State opens up their new lacrosse stadium this weekend

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Roll Past Cleveland State and Toledo, Start Season 4-0

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I know the first response to this might be to make a joke (I know it was for me), but Kim K. has done a lot of really great work in this area, so I am glad that the OSU students will get a chance to hear from her.