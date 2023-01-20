Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 20, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State sets date for annual spring game
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Tale of the Tape: Ohio State has a real quarterback competition on its hands
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Maybe 2023 will be the year Ryan Day finally lets the backups get some reps
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
How can Ohio State not afford an aisle seat for this man?
Middle seat.. but I don’t care❗️— Keenan Bailey (@CoachKee) January 19, 2023
Next stop : CRIB ‼️#BrowardBuckeyes
Which 2022 Ohio State offensive recruits are ready to make a Year 2 jump? (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Which 2022 Ohio State defensive recruits are ready to make a Year 2 jump? (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
@OhioStateFB has appearance in the AP Poll for 55 straight seasons— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 19, 2023
Which team on this list is the most surprising? pic.twitter.com/ikDkqZhUlx
Predicting Ohio State football’s offensive depth chart for opening day
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Projecting Ohio State football’s defensive depth chart for opening day 2023
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Gonna need to see more of this in the fall.
This is an @emeka_egbuka appreciation post. #WinningWednesday x @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/FIeiDR9QAD— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) January 18, 2023
How Ohio State’s transfers performed at new programs in 2022
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Sam Hubbard and Joe Burrow: The friendship at the core of Bengals’ renaissance (paywall)
Paul Dehner Jr., The Athletic
On the Hardwood
No. 2 Ohio State women remain unbeaten with 84-54 win over Northwestern
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State women’s basketball’s Taylor Thierry, from freshman to foundational
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Team Chemistry, Leadership, Resiliency and Versatility All Key to Ohio State’s Historic 18-0 Start
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
19- ️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/3hhJhjZR7w— Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) January 20, 2023
Ohio State’s Zed Key: ‘The locker room is fine’ despite recent stretch
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Notebook: Missed free throws, layups haunt Ohio State in Huskers defeat (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Seven noteworthy things that have happened since Ohio State men’s basketball last won a game
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
I feel for our friend Joe.
Sometimes working in sports can be the most fun thing in the world and other times it destroys your soul and turns your brain into warm soup.— Joe Gemma (@JoeDGemma) January 19, 2023
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State opens up their new lacrosse stadium this weekend
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Roll Past Cleveland State and Toledo, Start Season 4-0
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
I know the first response to this might be to make a joke (I know it was for me), but Kim K. has done a lot of really great work in this area, so I am glad that the OSU students will get a chance to hear from her.
According to reports, Kim Kardashian will speak at a private event to the Ohio State Chapter of the Ohio Innocence Project, a student organization that advocates for wrongfully convicted individuals and exonerees, Thursday. https://t.co/ySpGWDj7Y2— The Lantern (@TheLantern) January 19, 2023
