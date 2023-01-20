 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 20, 2023

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State sets date for annual spring game
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Tale of the Tape: Ohio State has a real quarterback competition on its hands
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Maybe 2023 will be the year Ryan Day finally lets the backups get some reps
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

How can Ohio State not afford an aisle seat for this man?

Which 2022 Ohio State offensive recruits are ready to make a Year 2 jump? (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Which 2022 Ohio State defensive recruits are ready to make a Year 2 jump? (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Predicting Ohio State football’s offensive depth chart for opening day
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Projecting Ohio State football’s defensive depth chart for opening day 2023
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Gonna need to see more of this in the fall.

How Ohio State’s transfers performed at new programs in 2022
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Sam Hubbard and Joe Burrow: The friendship at the core of Bengals’ renaissance (paywall)
Paul Dehner Jr., The Athletic

On the Hardwood

No. 2 Ohio State women remain unbeaten with 84-54 win over Northwestern
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State women’s basketball’s Taylor Thierry, from freshman to foundational
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Team Chemistry, Leadership, Resiliency and Versatility All Key to Ohio State’s Historic 18-0 Start
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s Zed Key: ‘The locker room is fine’ despite recent stretch
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Notebook: Missed free throws, layups haunt Ohio State in Huskers defeat (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Seven noteworthy things that have happened since Ohio State men’s basketball last won a game
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

I feel for our friend Joe.

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State opens up their new lacrosse stadium this weekend
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Roll Past Cleveland State and Toledo, Start Season 4-0
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I know the first response to this might be to make a joke (I know it was for me), but Kim K. has done a lot of really great work in this area, so I am glad that the OSU students will get a chance to hear from her.

