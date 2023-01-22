LGHL Uncut Podcast: Fran McCaffery, Chris Holtmann, Ohio State players discuss Buckeyes’ win over Iowa

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Following Ohio State’s 93-77 romp over Iowa on Saturday, we spoke to Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, man of the hour Isaac Likekele, and leading scorer Brice Sensabaugh in the post-game press conference.

McCafferey was short with his answers, mostly saying that his team was too careless with the ball and allowed themselves to get beat on the glass in the second half. He wouldn’t say how much his team did — or didn’t — prepare for Likekele, who entered the game averaging three points per contest.

Likekele was the target of most questions, asking about his production that day and his thoughts on where his team stands at 3-5. He said that, although he wasn’t scoring much this season, scoring 18 points is not something that he’s never done.

Finally, Holtmann spoke and talked highly of Likekele, saying he didn’t ask for more offense, he just told Isaac to be himself. He also praised the OSU student section, and said it was nice to have a fun moment in the locker room with the team after losing for over two weeks straight.

