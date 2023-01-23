LGHL Uncut Podcast: All-American and WNBA Star Kelsey Mitchell

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

There’s a lot of fanfare surrounding Monday's game between the No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball team and No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes. It features a 19-0 Scarlet & Gray side who could continue their historic run and match a program high 20-game wing streak. On the other side, there’s guard Caitlin Clark, a favorite for National Player of the Year.

During all that competition on the court will be a name from Buckeyes success of the past: Kelsey Mitchell. Ohio State is honoring the former Ohio State All-American and current guard for the Indiana Fever during Monday’s game. Adding more excitement to an already jam-packed evening.

Before she was honored, Mitchell spoke with the media about a long list of topics.

Part of it was on the current Buckeyes team and their undefeated start to the season. Mitchell pinpoints what makes streaks like this one achievable, advice for those players on Ohio State who are looking ahead to playing professional basketball and how she feels about being honored at a game for the first time since finishing her NCAA career in 2018.

Also, Mitchell discusses the future of the Indiana Fever, playing with Athletes Unlimited basketball and her sales pitch to people who watch college basketball but don’t watch the WNBA.

Mitchell also talks about her own professional journey through injury, playing overseas and the transition from a college basketball player to a professional, ending the entire interview with some good advice that applies to things outside of basketball.

Connect with Thomas:

Twitter: @1ThomasCostello

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com