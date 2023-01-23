Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 23, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Hardwood
Love to see this! I know some of the sections were blocked out, but still great to see.
The available tickets on Ticketmaster for tomorrow's No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Iowa game.— Thomas Costello (@1ThomasCostello) January 22, 2023
Going to be a lot of people in the Schott tomorrow.#GoBucks #B1GWBB pic.twitter.com/mqAauyR2DD
Four Storylines: No. 2 Ohio State women vs. No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s 19-game win streak faces tough test against No. 10 Iowa
Bailey Johnson, The Columbus Dispatch
Visiting Locker Room: Catching up on Iowa women’s basketball before Monday’s clash
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Rejoice! The Ohio State men finally win a basketball game, toppling Iowa 93-77
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Prolific and efficient against Iowa, Brice Sensabaugh leads Buckeyes
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Isaac Likekele demonstrates why he came to Ohio State in Buckeyes’ win vs. Iowa
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Three Points as Buckeyes snap losing skid with convincing win vs. Iowa (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Zed Key’s late-game knee injury not believed to be long term
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
That clearly felt really good.
Feels good to be singing again— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) January 21, 2023
Celebrating a win AND a scholarship for @owenspencer23, pretty good! pic.twitter.com/fDzANscrvh
On the Gridiron
Analyzing impact of Josh Proctor returning to Buckeyes for final season (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Josh Proctor’s return, elite talent on the edge: Ten thoughts on the Buckeyes defense (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
Mark my words, he’s still going to be very important this fall, whether he’s a starter or not.
All about The Brotherhood— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 20, 2023
️ @imcjhicks #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/SZGLGrTOel
Ohio State’s Offense Seeks Reliability from Tailbacks TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have already made Big Ten history for 2023
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
I’m not saying that the answer is no...
Did Justin Fields just put together the best single-season highlight reel in NFL history? pic.twitter.com/KGkdaajTiX— Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) January 22, 2023
Seven former Buckeyes players advance to NFL conference championships
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
B1G Thoughts: Five offseason questions for Michigan
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Everything you need to know about 2023 Ohio State tennis
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Blast Illini 6-1, Move to 5-0
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Gymnastics: No. 10 Buckeyes Score 197.225 to Defeat No. 15 Iowa
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Tennis: No. 17 Buckeyes Open Year with Victory over No. 4 Oklahoma, 5-2
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Between this and Skip’s tweet, it’s a really bad time to be on Shannon’s bad side.
A feud broke out between Shannon Sharpe, Tee Morant and Steven Adams at the Lakers-Grizzlies game tonight.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 21, 2023
They had to be kept apart by the people around them.
@MirjamSwanson pic.twitter.com/F2hZYvE3Tl
