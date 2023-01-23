Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 23, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Hardwood

Love to see this! I know some of the sections were blocked out, but still great to see.

The available tickets on Ticketmaster for tomorrow's No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Iowa game.



Going to be a lot of people in the Schott tomorrow.#GoBucks #B1GWBB pic.twitter.com/mqAauyR2DD — Thomas Costello (@1ThomasCostello) January 22, 2023

Four Storylines: No. 2 Ohio State women vs. No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s 19-game win streak faces tough test against No. 10 Iowa

Bailey Johnson, The Columbus Dispatch

Visiting Locker Room: Catching up on Iowa women’s basketball before Monday’s clash

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Rejoice! The Ohio State men finally win a basketball game, toppling Iowa 93-77

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Prolific and efficient against Iowa, Brice Sensabaugh leads Buckeyes

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Isaac Likekele demonstrates why he came to Ohio State in Buckeyes’ win vs. Iowa

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Three Points as Buckeyes snap losing skid with convincing win vs. Iowa (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Zed Key’s late-game knee injury not believed to be long term

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

That clearly felt really good.

Feels good to be singing again



Celebrating a win AND a scholarship for @owenspencer23, pretty good! pic.twitter.com/fDzANscrvh — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) January 21, 2023

On the Gridiron

Analyzing impact of Josh Proctor returning to Buckeyes for final season (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Josh Proctor’s return, elite talent on the edge: Ten thoughts on the Buckeyes defense (paywall)

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Mark my words, he’s still going to be very important this fall, whether he’s a starter or not.

Ohio State’s Offense Seeks Reliability from Tailbacks TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams

Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have already made Big Ten history for 2023

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

I’m not saying that the answer is no...

Did Justin Fields just put together the best single-season highlight reel in NFL history? pic.twitter.com/KGkdaajTiX — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) January 22, 2023

Seven former Buckeyes players advance to NFL conference championships

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

B1G Thoughts: Five offseason questions for Michigan

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Everything you need to know about 2023 Ohio State tennis

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Blast Illini 6-1, Move to 5-0

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Gymnastics: No. 10 Buckeyes Score 197.225 to Defeat No. 15 Iowa

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Tennis: No. 17 Buckeyes Open Year with Victory over No. 4 Oklahoma, 5-2

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Between this and Skip’s tweet, it’s a really bad time to be on Shannon’s bad side.