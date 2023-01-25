Game Gallery: Looking back at Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Iowa

It was a tough night in Ohio State women’s basketball land on Monday. After going toe-to-toe with the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes, the Buckeyes fell in the final 10 minutes, losing 83-72.

That loss is the first of the season for the Scarlet & Gray, and it wasn’t without its moments of excitement and drama in front of a sold out crowd. There to capture photos from the game was Land-Grant Holy Land.

Check out some pictures from the game, covering the good and the bad across the 40 minutes of Buckeyes basketball.

Grid View















































































