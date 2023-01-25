Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 25, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
On the Gridiron
Ohio State sets start for 2023 spring football practice
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Five thoughts on Ohio State’s outgoing 2023 NFL Draft hopefuls (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Breaking down next items up on Buckeyes offseason to-do list
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State football scholarship chart for the 2023 season
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Gonna need more of him on the field this fall.
TBE #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/UPenuHpLLm— 1£0V3...❤️ (@MichaelHallJr_) January 24, 2023
What Josh Proctor returning means for Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Josh Proctor’s return, elite talent on the edge: Ten thoughts on the Buckeyes defense (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
Sonny Styles Happy He Chose to Reclassify, Which Could Set Him Up to Play Big Role for Ohio State as Sophomore in 2023
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Kye Stokes shakes off comparisons, preparing for critical second offseason with Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Glad he finally cleared this up!
Okay now the argument is over. You heard it from the man himself. All the burner accounts with mascots as profile pictures, I hate to break it you, but compared to Joe Burrow your opinion on the matter is irrelevant. “I’m a Buckeye” - Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/VlKo8M7PJB— Unbiased Ev (@DoubleVodkaDon) January 24, 2023
You’re Nuts: What is your favorite NFL playoff performance from a former Ohio State player?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Where does Joe Burrow rank all-time among Ohio State QBs in the NFL?
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Column: It’s looking like a Buckeye-filled Super Bowl
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Pro Football Writers of America Name Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave to Its All-Rookie Team, Wilson Offensive Rookie of the Year
Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
Three takeaways from Ohio State men’s 69-60 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s offense goes missing in blowout road loss to Illinois
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Yeah, I can’t imagine anyone wants to talk about this one.
I’ve been at every #Buckeyes game this season. This is far and away the longest I’ve waited for them to finish postgame locker room time— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) January 25, 2023
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Don’t tell me how to feel about OSU men’s basketball
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
Game Notes: Ohio State women drop first game of the season vs. Iowa
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Voted No. 11 in Inside Lacrosse Preseason Poll
Ohio State Athletics
