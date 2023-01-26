Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State’s living life in basketball purgatory

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

During episode 63, Connor and Justin break down Ohio State’s precarious position in both the Big Ten and the NCAA Tournament picture. At 3-6, a Big Ten title is clearly out of reach. But with only three games separating the second-place team and the 12th-place team, everything else is a crapshoot. Relatively speaking, any team can slide up or down the standings over the next six weeks and it would not be a surprise.

Similarly, the Buckeyes currently sit on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble as a projected 11-seed, likely playing at the University of Dayton in the first four. A few wins could slide them into a better position and avoid that situation. A few more losses could drop them off the bubble completely.

The guys close with an “Around the Horn” style whip-around, with Justin discussing every B1G team for exactly 20 seconds.

