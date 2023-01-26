Buckeyes offers new pair of prospects, five-star target updates his recruitment

Cornerback recruiting in 2024 is going to be a major priority for this staff. Not satisfied the last couple of years with the on-field results, the Buckeyes know they have to get better in the back end, and get back to being the program that churns out NFL Draft picks at the position more than anyone else. Help is on the way in 2023, and the trend needs to continue beyond that.

Ohio has two top in-state cornerbacks in the 2024 class with Bryce West and Aaron Scott both being among the best in the country at the position. Not a guarantee for either at this point however, Jim Knowles and his crew still have plenty of work to do in order to win out in the end. Even if the Buckeyes are able to land both guys in 2024, there’s room for additional members of the class at the cornerback spot, and that’s why offers continue to be issued to new names that impress.

On Wednesday, the latest cornerback offer went out when California native Dakoda Fields took to Twitter to share the news. The No. 111 player nationally, Fields is the eighth-best corner in the class and the 14th best player from California for his class per the 247Sports Composite. Over 20 offers to his name from the likes of Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Notre Dame, Tennessee, USC and more, it’s not hard to see why the Buckeyes were next in line to enter his recruitment.

Position coach Tim Walton will have to make up for some lost time, but knowing how important corner recruiting is to the success of Ohio State’s 2024 class and the future of their defensive secondary, effort shouldn’t be an issue here.

Four-star running back hears from the Buckeyes

Much like the aforementioned cornerback position, the running back spot will be a big need in the 2024 cycle. After what looks to be a class without a commit at the position in 2023, Tony Alford’s job in the next year is to land one and probably two at the spot to be safe.

Where Ohio State is fortunate though is having quite the impressive room in Columbus right now after not losing a single player in the loaded with talent group. The names already on the Buckeyes’ roster have set them up very well for the 2023 campaign, but looking ahead the recruiting efforts need to pay off.

On Wednesday of this week, the Buckeyes offered their latest running back in the class with Maryland native, DeJuan Williams. A 5-foot-11, 195 pound out of St. Frances Academy, Williams already holds nearly 20 offers to his name, but is very happy to add Ohio State to his list. With Michigan, Penn State, California, Georgia Tech, Duke, Pitt, Maryland, and a host of others already in the mix, it’s likely only a matter of time before other top suitors come knocking at his door.

The No. 299 player nationally, Williams checks out as the 25th best running back in the class and the ninth best player from Maryland all according to the 247Sports Composite. Ohio State has a couple of in-state players at the spot, but again, seeing the Buckeyes take two at the position in this 2024 class wouldn’t be a surprise at all considering who could be leaving after this next season.

This likely won’t be the last running back to receive an offer, but it’s another name for now worth paying attention to.

After a Great Conversation with @CoachTonyAlford I am Extremely Blessed to receive an Offer from THEE University of Ohio State!! #GoBucks @CoachMessay @CoachJdubSFA @CoachCammm pic.twitter.com/CcA2CoYuBz — DeJuan Williams (@D1Juan2) January 25, 2023

Quick Hits

Wednesday evening, five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott announced that he would be delaying his commitment and doing so until further notice. The Chicago, Illinois native was scheduled to announce his pledge next Tuesday, but has clearly had a change of plans as Jan. 31 is currently off the table.

The No. 18 player nationally, Scott is the fourth best defensive lineman in the class and the top player in Illinois for the 2024 cycle according to the 247Sports Composite. Pegged by insiders to end up at Notre Dame, the Irish cannot be feeling great about this development, but surely other programs are going to try and swoop in and steal some momentum.

Ohio State offered back in September, and if they want to be a key threat moving forward, it looks like now is the time to strike.