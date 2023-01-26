 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 26, 2023

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
NCAA Basketball: Iowa at Ohio State Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State 2023 offensive depth chart projection: Version 1.0 (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State’s secondary faces important offseason of questions, development
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Mel Kiper Jr. puts three OSU players in first 13 picks of latest mock draft
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Correct:

Joe Royer Looks to Earn More Playing Time at Tight End for Ohio State in 2023 After Suffering Injury, Personal Tragedy in 2022
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer could give Ohio State football something not seen since Chase Young
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

How Xavier Johnson returning opens up options for Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

He’s a magic man.

Nick Bosa Named Finalist for Associated Press’ NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, Garrett Wilson a Finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Don’t call it a comeback: How some former Ohio State players are getting their second wind in the NFL playoffs
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Which Best Picture nominee is most like the Ohio State football team?
Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Todd McShay’s an asshat:

On the Hardwood

Four Storylines: No. 2 Ohio State women travel to No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

OSU women’s basketball team looks to rebound at IU after first loss
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Coach McGuff updates on Jacy Sheldon return for Ohio State women’s basketball
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Holtmann: Buckeyes ‘just need more’ from captains Key, Sueing
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Holtmann seems to be trying to shake things up, which is good, but the team definitely needs more fire.

Buckeyes say poor practices paved way for decisive loss at Illinois
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

‘I’m just so thankful’: Former Ohio State walk-on Owen Spencer appreciative of surprise scholarship (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State wrestling gears up to face Michigan on Friday
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Partially Blind Women’s Rugby Club Player Aims to Bring Awareness to Students with Disabilities Through Sports
Jayla Vanhorn, The Lantern

Women’s Tennis: Ratliff Named B1G Athlete of the Week
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Swimming & Diving: Zenick and Hentschel Earn Big Ten Weekly Honors
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Even the ref couldn’t help but jump up and down on this one.

