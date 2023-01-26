Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 26, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

Ohio State 2023 offensive depth chart projection: Version 1.0 (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State’s secondary faces important offseason of questions, development

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Mel Kiper Jr. puts three OSU players in first 13 picks of latest mock draft

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Yes. Next Question https://t.co/as9TFoeFXM — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 25, 2023

Joe Royer Looks to Earn More Playing Time at Tight End for Ohio State in 2023 After Suffering Injury, Personal Tragedy in 2022

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer could give Ohio State football something not seen since Chase Young

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

How Xavier Johnson returning opens up options for Buckeyes (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Nick Bosa Named Finalist for Associated Press’ NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, Garrett Wilson a Finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Don’t call it a comeback: How some former Ohio State players are getting their second wind in the NFL playoffs

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Which Best Picture nominee is most like the Ohio State football team?

Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Four Storylines: No. 2 Ohio State women travel to No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

OSU women’s basketball team looks to rebound at IU after first loss

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Coach McGuff updates on Jacy Sheldon return for Ohio State women’s basketball

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Holtmann: Buckeyes ‘just need more’ from captains Key, Sueing

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Holtmann seems to be trying to shake things up, which is good, but the team definitely needs more fire.

Just remembering Gene Brown's drive and finish from the top of the circle during the second half against Illinois last night. Feels like the #Buckeyes need more plays like that. — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) January 26, 2023

Buckeyes say poor practices paved way for decisive loss at Illinois

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

‘I’m just so thankful’: Former Ohio State walk-on Owen Spencer appreciative of surprise scholarship (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State wrestling gears up to face Michigan on Friday

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Partially Blind Women’s Rugby Club Player Aims to Bring Awareness to Students with Disabilities Through Sports

Jayla Vanhorn, The Lantern

1️⃣7️⃣ Buckeye squads ranked in the Top 25 this week !



: @OhioStateWHKY takes on Minnesota State Friday at 6:00 PM and Saturday at 3:00 PM



➕: https://t.co/He7w8aRjdw #GoBucks | @HondaInOhio pic.twitter.com/2XjgfEND0X — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) January 25, 2023

Women’s Tennis: Ratliff Named B1G Athlete of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Swimming & Diving: Zenick and Hentschel Earn Big Ten Weekly Honors

Ohio State Athletics

