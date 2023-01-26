Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 26, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Ohio State 2023 offensive depth chart projection: Version 1.0 (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State’s secondary faces important offseason of questions, development
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Mel Kiper Jr. puts three OSU players in first 13 picks of latest mock draft
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Correct:
Yes. Next Question https://t.co/as9TFoeFXM— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 25, 2023
Joe Royer Looks to Earn More Playing Time at Tight End for Ohio State in 2023 After Suffering Injury, Personal Tragedy in 2022
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer could give Ohio State football something not seen since Chase Young
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
How Xavier Johnson returning opens up options for Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
He’s a magic man.
"GARRRRRRRETT WILSON!" - @espnbob— New York Jets (@nyjets) January 26, 2023
: @GarrettWilson_V completes a miracle pic.twitter.com/NU2uSMXvUR
Nick Bosa Named Finalist for Associated Press’ NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, Garrett Wilson a Finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Don’t call it a comeback: How some former Ohio State players are getting their second wind in the NFL playoffs
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: Which Best Picture nominee is most like the Ohio State football team?
Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Todd McShay’s an asshat:
ESPN's @McShay13 says #OhioState wide receiver @jaxon_smith1 is not a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (FREE)https://t.co/5W3UCHHmvT pic.twitter.com/9rwa4bgHrL— Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) January 26, 2023
On the Hardwood
Four Storylines: No. 2 Ohio State women travel to No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
OSU women’s basketball team looks to rebound at IU after first loss
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Coach McGuff updates on Jacy Sheldon return for Ohio State women’s basketball
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Holtmann: Buckeyes ‘just need more’ from captains Key, Sueing
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Holtmann seems to be trying to shake things up, which is good, but the team definitely needs more fire.
Just remembering Gene Brown's drive and finish from the top of the circle during the second half against Illinois last night. Feels like the #Buckeyes need more plays like that.— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) January 26, 2023
Buckeyes say poor practices paved way for decisive loss at Illinois
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
‘I’m just so thankful’: Former Ohio State walk-on Owen Spencer appreciative of surprise scholarship (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State wrestling gears up to face Michigan on Friday
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Partially Blind Women’s Rugby Club Player Aims to Bring Awareness to Students with Disabilities Through Sports
Jayla Vanhorn, The Lantern
1️⃣7️⃣ Buckeye squads ranked in the Top 25 this week !— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) January 25, 2023
: @OhioStateWHKY takes on Minnesota State Friday at 6:00 PM and Saturday at 3:00 PM
➕: https://t.co/He7w8aRjdw #GoBucks | @HondaInOhio pic.twitter.com/2XjgfEND0X
Women’s Tennis: Ratliff Named B1G Athlete of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Swimming & Diving: Zenick and Hentschel Earn Big Ten Weekly Honors
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Even the ref couldn’t help but jump up and down on this one.
Loading comments...