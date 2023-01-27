Buck Off Podcast: Biggest offseason questions Ohio State’s roster, Brian Hartline the OC, and more

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to get into our biggest questions so far this offseason for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team.

We start the episode with a discussion about some of the national stories that we’re not excited to see coming into the offseason, and the already overzealous respect for some teams that don’t deserve it. After this, we discuss the landscape of college football in the offseason.

Once we get through the opening, the conversation turns to Ohio State’s roster and where our concerns lie ahead of Spring Practice. This talk goes from least concern to most concerned back to least concerned, and no we don’t discuss the receivers here because there is no concern.

After the break, we get into the defensive side of the roster. This conversation starts with a discussion about why the defensive backs aren’t the biggest group of worry. We also talk about the most disappointing group over the last four years for the Buckeye defense

Our last topic gets into our feelings around the offseason promotions on the coaching staff. We take a look at Brian Hartline being promoted to offensive coordinator, which leads to a discussion about the balance between staff experience and youthful new ideas.

To close out the show, we give our final thoughts about expectations this upcoming season.

