LGHL Uncut Podcast: McGuff, Mikesell and McMahon discuss Buckeyes’ second loss in a row

For the second game in a row, the Ohio State women’s basketball team came up short. Monday it was the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes, and Thursday it was the No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers.

Following the first Indiana home win against the Buckeyes since 2010, head coach Kevin McGuff, guard Taylor Mikesell and forward Cotie McMahon address the media. Answering questions together, the three touch on an array of topics.

Coach McGuff talks about what happened in the third quarter when the Buckeyes were outscored 27-6, the growth of Big Ten women’s basketball with a record crowd on hand at Bloomington’s Assembly Hall and talks about Mikesell’s personal accomplishment of hitting 2,000 career NCAA points.

McGuff also gives credit to the performance of Indiana, especially guard Yarden Garzon who scored 20 points with 10 rebounds. Plus, looking at how many Big Ten teams could make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Mikesell and McMahon talk about what went wrong for the Scarlet & Gray in that third quarter. Specifically, the inconsistent play that allowed the Hoosiers to run away with the game. Mikesell discusses the bittersweet individual milestone, and McMahon discusses another physical game and how she was doing after walking into the press conference wearing a boot.

