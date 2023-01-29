Play Like a Girl Podcast: Goodbye, C.J. Stroud, hello OSU women’s basketball

On LGHL’s “Play Like a Girl” podcast, Megan Husslein and Jami Jurich welcome in friends from around the LGHL, Ohio State, and sporting worlds to talk about everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

OSU women’s basketball had back-to-back losses this week (their first had taken place as of the recording of this podcast), but that doesn’t mean they’re not the real deal. In this week’s episode, Jami and Megan are all about the joy the OSU women’s basketball team bring to the court each game and why those who are sleeping on this team should wake up.

Plus, college football season might be over (and yes, they do have to dissect the National Championship game), but football news isn’t. The duo breaks down what C.J. Stroud’s departure and Jim Harbaugh’s decision to stay at TTUN mean for the Buckeyes before

