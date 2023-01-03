Ohio State makes cut for four-star DL

Ohio State fell short in its College Football Playoff game versus Georgia. The team may tell you there is no such thing as moral victories, and this is true, but you will be hard-pressed to find anyone that was not impressed with the effort this Ryan Day-coached Buckeyes team played with, including the nation’s top football recruits.

2024 four-star DL has Ohio State in top schools

Ohio State’s coaching staff enjoyed hopefully got some well-deserved rest on New Year’s Day following the 2022-23 football season. Because of this, it was a somewhat quiet day on the recruiting front. Quiet doesn’t mean silent though, as the Buckeyes made the top schools for a blue-chip 2024 defensive lineman on Monday.

2024 four-star DL Hevin Brown-Shuler (Atlanta, GA / Pace Academy) brought in the New Year by cutting down his recruitment to 13 schools. Making the cut was South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Colorado, USC, Clemson, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UNC, Oregon, Virginia and Ohio State.

Ohio State’s coaching staff and Brown-Shuler have long been building a relationship together. The Buckeyes offered him in March of last year and expect them to continue to recruiting him. OSU will hope to get him on campus this spring and summer for a camp, and if the interest remains mutual expect them to try and get him on campus for an in-game visit.

Brown-Shuler is the No. 20 DL in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, and is the No. 72 overall prospect. He is also the No. 14 recruit out of Georgia.

2023 three-star CB target to announce today

Ohio State’s 2023 class is likely finished. If the team is to add to its current roster, it would likely be through the transfer portal. However, the Buckeyes are finalists for a three-star cornerback set to make a decision later today.

Three-star CB Ethan Nation (Roswell, GA / Roswell) took to Twitter Monday to share that he will be announcing his commitment today at the Under Armor All-American Game.

This has always been a childhood dream of mine! I will be announcing my commitment at The Under Armor All American game on January 3. @DemetricDWarren @I_Am_OD3 @UANextFootball #UAnext — Ethan Nation (@ethannation5) December 18, 2022

Nation included Ohio State in eight schools in May, and now has the Buckeyes in his top four schools. The blue-chip CB will be deciding between Auburn, Houston, Nebraska and Ohio State today, with Nebraska being the favorites.

Nation’s recruitment is the perfect example of how recruiting is constantly changing. Back in May when Nation released his top eight schools, Nebraska was not included. Things heated up between the two late in the year and Nation ended up taking his only official visit to Nebraska in December. A couple weeks later, and predictions in favor of the Cornhuskers began being placed in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Ohio State did lose a commitment at CB on signing day when 2023 four-star CB Kayin Lee (Ellenwood, GA / Cedar Grove) flipped his verbal commitment and signed with Georgia. Because of this, Nation would make for excellent depth at the position. However, the Buckeyes did see two blue-chip prospects at the position sign with the program on signing day in four-stars Calvin Simpson-Hunt and Jermaine Mathews.

Quick Hits

Ohio State 2023 five-star wide receiver signee Brandon Inniss (Fort Lauderdale, FL / American Heritage) spoke with Steve Wiltfong recently about his recruitment and decision to commit to the Buckeyes. In the discussion, Inniss spoke about how he received more lucrative NIL offers from other programs, but chose to commit to Ohio State to learn under Brian Hartline in hopes to one day become an NFL-caliber WR.

With NIL being so new to college football and it seeming like the Wild Wild West, we will let you decide if this is good news, bad news, or both.