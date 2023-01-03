 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 3, 2023

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day taking ‘a hard look’ at relinquishing play-calling duties next season
Tim May, Lettermen Row

Column: Ryan Day proved himself as a play caller in the Peach Bowl, but giving that up is the next major step for his team
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

If Ryan Day does this, it shows that he is willing to make changes and that he is growing as a head coach:

Former Ohio State Linebacker Teradja Mitchell Transfers to Florida
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State football analyst Matt Guerrieri joining Kevin Wilson at Tulsa as defensive coordinator, per reports
Dean Straka, 247Sports

Ohio State long snapper Mason Arnold enters transfer portal
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State Defensive End Javontae Jean-Baptiste Enters Transfer Portal
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

This is a very important aspect to what happened on Saturday night:

Ohio State Rewatch: A second look at Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl loss to Georgia (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Peach Bowl Film Review: Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss to Georgia comes down to the little things
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

What We Learned about Buckeyes in heart-breaking Peach Bowl (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

We’ll talk about this later: Ohio State turned back into a pumpkin at midnight
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s defense improved in 2022 but didn’t do ‘enough’ when it mattered most
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

You’re Nuts: Positive takeaways from the Peach Bowl
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s loss encapsulates ‘22 season as injuries, poor execution prove costly (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Georgia
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Holtmann: Road to Big Ten win paved with strong Buckeyes prep
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State returns to AP Top 25 after third straight decisive victory
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

You’re Nuts: What is Ohio State men’s basketball’s most important game in January?
Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Listen to the postgame press conference from the Ohio State women’s win over Michigan:

Women’s Basketball: McMahon Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week For Fourth-Consecutive Week
Ohio State Athletics

Game Gallery: An up-close look at Ohio State women’s New Year’s Eve win over Michigan
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Hevynne Bristow shows No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball team is tough to beat
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Ice Hockey: Trio of Buckeyes Earn WCHA Weekly Honors
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Terrifying situation in Cincinnati. If you are a praying person, send everything you’ve got to Hamlin and his family.

