Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 3, 2023

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day taking ‘a hard look’ at relinquishing play-calling duties next season

Tim May, Lettermen Row

Column: Ryan Day proved himself as a play caller in the Peach Bowl, but giving that up is the next major step for his team

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

If Ryan Day does this, it shows that he is willing to make changes and that he is growing as a head coach:

Here are Kirk Herbstreit’s full comments on Ryan Day potentially giving up play calling next season. https://t.co/0pxLXCoumb pic.twitter.com/EEzK86a8j6 — Paul Harvey (@HammerHarvey) January 2, 2023

Former Ohio State Linebacker Teradja Mitchell Transfers to Florida

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State football analyst Matt Guerrieri joining Kevin Wilson at Tulsa as defensive coordinator, per reports

Dean Straka, 247Sports

Ohio State long snapper Mason Arnold enters transfer portal

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State Defensive End Javontae Jean-Baptiste Enters Transfer Portal

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

This is a very important aspect to what happened on Saturday night:

Kudos to Ohio State training staff for handling of Marvin Harrison Jr concussion.



After getting concussed, Harrison gave thumbs up to WR Coach Brian Hartline. He wanted to play and kept asking to.



Trainers overruled him opting for player safety.



Tough but right call. — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) January 2, 2023

Ohio State Rewatch: A second look at Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl loss to Georgia (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Peach Bowl Film Review: Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss to Georgia comes down to the little things

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

What We Learned about Buckeyes in heart-breaking Peach Bowl (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

We’ll talk about this later: Ohio State turned back into a pumpkin at midnight

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Crazy how many of the journalists covering Ohio state football have become kicking experts over night — Cameron Johnston (@Cam_Johnston) January 2, 2023

Ohio State’s defense improved in 2022 but didn’t do ‘enough’ when it mattered most

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

You’re Nuts: Positive takeaways from the Peach Bowl

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s loss encapsulates ‘22 season as injuries, poor execution prove costly (paywall)

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Holtmann: Road to Big Ten win paved with strong Buckeyes prep

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State returns to AP Top 25 after third straight decisive victory

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

You’re Nuts: What is Ohio State men’s basketball’s most important game in January?

Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Listen to the postgame press conference from the Ohio State women’s win over Michigan:

Women’s Basketball: McMahon Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week For Fourth-Consecutive Week

Ohio State Athletics

Game Gallery: An up-close look at Ohio State women’s New Year’s Eve win over Michigan

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Hevynne Bristow shows No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball team is tough to beat

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Ice Hockey: Trio of Buckeyes Earn WCHA Weekly Honors

Ohio State Athletics

