Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 3, 2023

For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ryan Day taking ‘a hard look’ at relinquishing play-calling duties next season
Tim May, Lettermen Row
Column: Ryan Day proved himself as a play caller in the Peach Bowl, but giving that up is the next major step for his team
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
If Ryan Day does this, it shows that he is willing to make changes and that he is growing as a head coach:
Here are Kirk Herbstreit’s full comments on Ryan Day potentially giving up play calling next season. https://t.co/0pxLXCoumb pic.twitter.com/EEzK86a8j6— Paul Harvey (@HammerHarvey) January 2, 2023
Former Ohio State Linebacker Teradja Mitchell Transfers to Florida
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State football analyst Matt Guerrieri joining Kevin Wilson at Tulsa as defensive coordinator, per reports
Dean Straka, 247Sports
Ohio State long snapper Mason Arnold enters transfer portal
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State Defensive End Javontae Jean-Baptiste Enters Transfer Portal
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
This is a very important aspect to what happened on Saturday night:
Kudos to Ohio State training staff for handling of Marvin Harrison Jr concussion.— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) January 2, 2023
After getting concussed, Harrison gave thumbs up to WR Coach Brian Hartline. He wanted to play and kept asking to.
Trainers overruled him opting for player safety.
Tough but right call.
Ohio State Rewatch: A second look at Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl loss to Georgia (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Peach Bowl Film Review: Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss to Georgia comes down to the little things
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
What We Learned about Buckeyes in heart-breaking Peach Bowl (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
We’ll talk about this later: Ohio State turned back into a pumpkin at midnight
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Crazy how many of the journalists covering Ohio state football have become kicking experts over night— Cameron Johnston (@Cam_Johnston) January 2, 2023
Ohio State’s defense improved in 2022 but didn’t do ‘enough’ when it mattered most
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
You’re Nuts: Positive takeaways from the Peach Bowl
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s loss encapsulates ‘22 season as injuries, poor execution prove costly (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Georgia
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Holtmann: Road to Big Ten win paved with strong Buckeyes prep
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State returns to AP Top 25 after third straight decisive victory
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
You’re Nuts: What is Ohio State men’s basketball’s most important game in January?
Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Listen to the postgame press conference from the Ohio State women’s win over Michigan:
Women’s Basketball: McMahon Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week For Fourth-Consecutive Week
Ohio State Athletics
Game Gallery: An up-close look at Ohio State women’s New Year’s Eve win over Michigan
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Hevynne Bristow shows No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball team is tough to beat
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Ice Hockey: Trio of Buckeyes Earn WCHA Weekly Honors
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Terrifying situation in Cincinnati. If you are a praying person, send everything you’ve got to Hamlin and his family.
Please don’t share the video of the Damar Hamlin play. Share this because we are all Praying for him and his family. pic.twitter.com/QnO7DpAo7u— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 3, 2023
