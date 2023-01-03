Silver Bullets Podcast: Georgia Rewind and Postmortem

Ohio State’s season is over, and there were any number of tiny details Saturday night that could have changed that fact. Timeouts being given, targeting fouls being overturned, reversals of spots, and, finally, a missed field goal.

For us, the bottom line is that Ohio State gave itself a chance to beat the unbeaten Georgia juggernaut, and if the team only had a functional secondary, the game might have been a complete blowout victory for the Buckeyes. Ryan Day called a brilliant game, despite so many frustrating ones that had come before.

C.J. Stroud not only showed a willingness to scramble to pick up every yard possible, but he also demonstrated that he’s pretty great at it. Stroud made some plays with his legs that both were good in and of themselves, and others that were good because they set up plays that he made with his arm. It was a tour de force performance for one of the best quarterbacks in OSU history.

But we’re ultimately not happy, even though we predicted a loss by more than the one point it turned out to be. Getting that close makes it all the more excruciating in some ways.

The season is over and, despite the overall dissatisfaction of the OSU fanbase — or the fanbase of any elite program — it was a good one. The Buckeyes made the College Football Playoff and suffered losses only to two of the top four teams in the country.

We opened this week’s show with some overview from the game, and then discussed news that Ryan Day may be relinquishing play-calling duties next season. This is something we’ve been championing for some time, but it remains to be seen whether it actually happens, who gets that responsibility — and how it will work out.

We broke down the game as in-depth as we could, discussing key plays, calls, decisions, and statistics from a game for the ages that didn’t go our way.

As a last piece of business, we discussed Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines getting knocked out by TCU and the reports that if offered an NFL head coaching job, he would take it. We’re not sure how a report about a hypothetical is useful at all, but we’ll see if an offer does come if that’s what he chooses to do.

We'll be back next month, or possibly sooner if news warrants, as we transition into our off-season broadcast schedule. In the meantime, feel free to reach out with your feedback and questions below in the comments section or send us an email.

Thanks for listening!