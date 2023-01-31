You’re Nuts: What is your one wish for this year’s Ohio State men’s lacrosse team?

It is becoming more and more obvious that Ohio State’s men’s basketball team isn’t going to give us much of anything to cheer for in March. If you’re a fan of basketball, at least the women’s basketball team is still going to make the NCAA Tournament, but their recent three-game skid has brought expectations back down to earth a little bit. While Ohio State could still make a run in the tourney, it is looking like opponents have found a blueprint on how to slow the Buckeyes down.

So what’s a good way to get through the next few months sports-wise when it comes to Ohio State? A couple weeks ago Brett wrote about Ohio State’s new state-of-the-art lacrosse stadium. After two scrimmages, the men’s lacrosse team will play the first actual game at the stadium on Saturday when the Buckeyes host Air Force. The women’s lacrosse team will play their first game at the new stadium six days later.

Today we are going to focus on the men’s lacrosse team since there are a number of reasons to be excited about this year’s team. We want to know what you are most looking forward to seeing this year. Whether it be certain players you are looking forward to watch, opponents you are eagerly anticipating Ohio State playing, or how they fare in postseason tournaments.

Today’s question: What is your one wish for this year’s Ohio State men’s lacrosse team?

We’d love to hear your choices. Either respond to us on Twitter at @Landgrant33 or leave your choice in the comments.

Brett’s answer: A deep run in the NCAA Tournament

Ohio State’s men’s lacrosse team have had sporadic success over the years. Even though the school has lots of resources, they won’t quite match the long-term dominance that schools like Syracuse, Johns Hopkins, and Maryland have been able to accomplish. Maybe that changes with the new stadium and the training areas it adds.

With being hit-or-miss when it comes to making the NCAA Tournament each year, it just adds to the excitement when Ohio State is able to win a few games in the postseason. That is exactly what made 2017 so special. I remember during the run that here at LGHL we were really excited — not only because it gave us something to write about during the “offseason”, but the team was fun to watch and root for.

Nick Myers was in his third season as Ohio State’s head coach, having already taken the Buckeyes to the quarterfinals in the 2015 NCAA Tournament in his first year in charge. Prior to the 2017 tournament, Ohio State had never even made it to the semifinals, let alone the championship game. Even though Maryland ended up winning the title, it was still a great ride to be a part of.

This year, the Buckeyes certainly have the talent to reach the Final Four. Ohio State returns eight of their top-10 scorers from last year. Jack Myers scored 38 goals and was credited with 45 assists last year, and should be even better this year. Even before the tournament, the Buckeyes will be tested, with games against Virginia, Maryland, and Johns Hopkins on the schedule.

As long as Ohio State can be competitive in those games, there will be a real reason to be excited for May.

Meredith’s answer: A Big Ten Tournament title

While I am personally cheering for my alma mater Air Force Falcons this weekend, I’m pulling for a Big Ten Tournament title for Ohio State this season.

The Buckeyes have been so close as of late, but they haven’t pulled off a tournament championship since 2013 before Big Ten lacrosse was even a thing (at that time, Ohio State was a member of the ECAC Lacrosse League). Even in 2017, when the Buckeyes finished the season as NCAA Tournament runners-up, they fell to Maryland in the finals of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Big Ten Tournament began in 2015, the first year the conference officially sponsored men’s lacrosse. Ohio State finished that season as runner-up to Johns Hopkins in the Big Ten Tournament that season. Since then, just three teams have won the tourney:

Maryland (four championships)

Johns Hopkins (two championships)

Penn State (one championship)

The fact that Big Ten lacrosse has been so dominated by newcomers should not be a surprise. Maryland and Johns Hopkins were powers in the space well before they joined the conference. Considering there are just six men’s lacrosse teams in the Big Ten, even with these big names it’s a little alarming that half of the programs have won titles, and Ohio State is not among them — especially since the Buckeyes have had such solid teams in recent years.

But with so much excitement surrounding the program this year, the Buckeyes are well-positioned to change that narrative and take home a title.