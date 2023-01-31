LGHL Uncut: Coach McGuff and guards Taylor Mikesell, Taylor Thierry on Ohio State’s loss to Purdue

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

The Ohio State women’s basketball team played three tough opponents last week and came out winless. The now-No. 10 Buckeyes spoke to the media following the 73-65 defeat to the Purdue Boilermakers and what went wrong.

Head coach Kevin McGuff discussed how the Scarlet & Gray weren’t ready compared to their opponents, a tough day guarding three-point shots and a team that lost its identity. He also answers questions about the return of injured guard Jacy Sheldon, and if maybe the Buckeyes are tired and hitting a wall.

Following the coach are guards Taylor Mikesell and Tayor Thierry. Mikesell discusses shots not falling, the impact of Sheldon’s absence resonating for weeks and not just Sunday and how the adversity is coming at the right time for Ohio State.

Thierry also added comments about a tough Big Ten conference and fouling out of the game. Plus thoughts on the officiating against her as a whole in the game while still taking accountability for fouling out.

That and more in the latest Uncut podcast.

Connect with Thomas:

Twitter: @1ThomasCostello

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com