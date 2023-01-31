Ohio State trending for four-star transfer portal CB

Ohio State’s football program is in the middle of the offseason, which means recruiting is at the forefront of the minds of both the coaching staff and Buckeye Nation. National Signing Day is tomorrow, and just a few years ago, Wednesday would be one of the busiest days of the year for recruiting.

However, with the introduction of the Early Signing Period, Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class is already finished, and the members have signed their official letter’s of intent.

On the other hand, the college football landscape saw a major evolution of the game occur this year as NIL and new transfer rules have allowed the transfer portal to become a massive monster in the game. Because of this, the Ohio State coaching staff is busy recruiting both the 2024 and 2025 classes, as well as recruit transfer candidates.

This is a lot of work, but Ohio State isn’t where it is because of luck. Ryan Day and the Ohio State coaching staff are some of the best in the game and their hard work may soon lead to the Buckeyes landing a commitment from one of the nation’s top transfer targets and it is at a major position of need.

Ohio State trending for four-star transfer CB

This past weekend, Ohio State played host to four-star transfer cornerback Davison Igbinosun from Ole Miss. The former Rebel announced his decision to transfer on Jan. 14, and immediately become one of the top available prospects at the position. Igbinosun was the No. 10 transfer CB, according to 247Sports, and he is also the top overall remaining transfer target.

The weekend visit seemed to go as well as possible, and Igbinosun shared his excitement on Twitter.

There was an even more positive update on his transfer recruitment, as the Buckeyes received a Crystal Ball Prediction Monday. The prediction on top of the recent visit immediately elevated Ohio State to the runaway favorites to land the blue-chip prospect.

Igbinosun played in all 13 games as a true freshman for Ole Miss in 2022. He finished the year with 37 total tackles and five pass deflections, showing true potential at a position Ohio State desperately needs depth at going into next season.

He has not yet commented on a commitment date, but if he chooses to commit sooner than later, the Buckeyes have to like where they sit. They do have some competition for him in Michigan, UCLA and Tennessee.

Quick Hits

Ohio State 2024 five-star WR commit Jeremiah Smith is already regarded as the No. 1 WR and the No. 2 overall prospect in his class. This ranking is already incredibly impressive, but it may soon be tough to argue he shouldn’t hold claim to the top overall prospect in next year’s class. Smith was named by 247Sports as the “Alpha Dog” after dominating last week’s Battle Miami tournament.

This past weekend he partook in the 7-on-7 circuit’s Sunshine State swing and continued to impress. Below is just a glimpse at what Smith has been displaying heading into his senior season of football.

Is five-star Jeremiah Smith the best PLAYER in the COUNTRY??@RWrightRivals looks at five prospects that boosted their stock over the weekend at the Pylon tournament in Orlando: https://t.co/nQOrrhoZVN pic.twitter.com/IuOL3h27vS — Rivals (@Rivals) January 30, 2023