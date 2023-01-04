Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Defense let the offense down in Ohio State’s Peach Bowl loss

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

It didn’t quite go as either of the Holy Land boys expected, but Gene and Josh are back to recap Ohio State’s one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. They begin with the positives, including a tremendous performance by C.J. Stroud and improved play-calling from Ryan Day. They also discuss the negatives, mainly focusing on the play of the defensive secondary that plagued the Buckeyes all season long. Somewhere in the middle, the guys react to a pair of moves in the transfer portal — one player in, another player out.

“Hangout in the Holy Land” is obviously now finished with its preview and postgame episodes each week, as Ohio State’s season has come to an end, but look for a new podcast here and there as we keep track of what should be a busy offseason for the Buckeyes. . Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

