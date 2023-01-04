Ohio State adds Syracuse transfer defensive back

The good and not so good of the transfer portal reared its head on Tuesday, as Ohio State saw both an addition and a subtraction to their defensive back room. Plus, a blue-chip prospect on the offensive side of the ball in the 2024 recruiting class placed the Buckeyes inside his list of top schools after trimming his list of suitors.

Buckeyes add transfer defensive back

After a tough stretch towards the conclusion of the season for the defensive secondary, Ohio State wasted no time adding to the group coached by Perry Eliano. The Buckeyes dipped into the transfer portal and were able to secure a commitment from now former Syracuse safety Ja’Had Carter.

Carter, the top-ranked safety in the transfer portal per 247Sports, has been a staple in the Orange defense over the past three seasons. The Virginia native played in 30 games over the three year span and racked up five interceptions, seven pass deflections, and 136 total tackles with the program.

It’s a key addition to Jim Knowles’ three-safety look that will be without Ronnie Hickman, who is NFL bound, and Tanner McCallister due to graduation. There is also a possibility that the Buckeyes are without Lathan Ransom at the position, depending on if he decides to move on and try his hand at the next level.

Carter is likely a shoe in replacement for one of the three mentioned above, and he will carry a respectable profile to Columbus with him that includes two accolades in specific. The latest Buckeye is a former freshman All- American just a few years ago, and was also named as an honorable mention on the All-ACC team this past season.

Edwards narrows down his recruitment

After revealing over the weekend that he has plans of a return trip to Columbus “soon,” 2024 four-stat tight end KingJoseph Edwards of Buford (GA) decided on Tuesday morning to narrow down his recruitment so that he can focus on the best options for him.

Edwards sorted through the 34 offers that he secured so far throughout the recruiting process. The 6-foot-5, 242-pounder is now locked in on finding the best fit among the 15 programs that are still in-play for his coveted services.

Ohio State, as seen above, was amongst the group of top schools for Edwards, and his high praise of defensive line coach Larry Johnson and his foreshadowing on a return visit to Columbus just days ago were likely a dead giveaway that the Buckeyes would be included. Now the attention will turn to further building the relationship with Edwards as they look to push ahead of a slew of powerhouse programs including Georgia — the current 247Sports Crystal Ball favorite to land Edwards.

As things currently stand, Edwards slots in as a Top 25 prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Georgia standout also ranks as the fourth highest graded athlete since there is a possibility that he could wind up on either side of the ball at the collegiate level. Finally, Edwards grades out as the sixth best player from the Peach State, just below other Buckeye targets like safety KJ Bolden, linebacker Sammy Brown, and defensive lineman Eddrick Houston.

