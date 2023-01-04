 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 4, 2023

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Ohio State adds top-ranked transfer safety Ja’Had Carter
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Transfer portal safety Ja’Had Carter is a Buckeye: The impact
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Analyzing what Ja’Had Carter pickup means for Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Buckeyes cornerback JK Johnson enters transfer portal
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Transfer Portal: How departing Buckeyes impact program moving forward (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Noah Ruggles ‘takes full responsibility’ for miss vs. Georgia
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Noah Ruggles’ Mother Thanks Ohio State Fans for “Overwhelming Support,” Says Son “Takes Full Responsibility” for Missed Kick
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State early enrollees have chance for impactful spring (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State football’s defense took a step, but Michigan and Georgia proved a leap is necessary
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

C.J. Stroud delivered iconic moments, solidified Buckeyes legacy, even in defeat
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State’s Ryan Day ‘wouldn’t change’ run call as Buckeyes came up short in College Football Playoff
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Column: 2022 was a letdown, so what does 2023 have in store for the football team
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Brice Sensabaugh earns third straight Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

‘Ridiculous, God-given touch’ leading Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State basketball player are you most excited to watch the rest of the season?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

B1G WBB Week 8: Early upsets and the Illinois Fighting Illini are on the rise
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State working hard to fill The Schott for match-up with No. 1 Purdue
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Volleyball: Buckeyes Open Season Thursday vs. Central State
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: Webster Named WCHA Forward of the Month
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...