Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 4, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Ohio State adds top-ranked transfer safety Ja’Had Carter

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Transfer portal safety Ja’Had Carter is a Buckeye: The impact

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Analyzing what Ja’Had Carter pickup means for Buckeyes (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Buckeyes cornerback JK Johnson enters transfer portal

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Transfer Portal: How departing Buckeyes impact program moving forward (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Noah Ruggles ‘takes full responsibility’ for miss vs. Georgia

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Noah Ruggles’ Mother Thanks Ohio State Fans for “Overwhelming Support,” Says Son “Takes Full Responsibility” for Missed Kick

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

"Ohio State probably wins if he stays on the field."@joelklatt thinks Ohio State makes the National Championship game if Marvin Harrison Jr. doesn't get injured ⬇️



pic.twitter.com/bAGBO2D4kA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 3, 2023

Ohio State early enrollees have chance for impactful spring (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State football’s defense took a step, but Michigan and Georgia proved a leap is necessary

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

C.J. Stroud delivered iconic moments, solidified Buckeyes legacy, even in defeat

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State’s Ryan Day ‘wouldn’t change’ run call as Buckeyes came up short in College Football Playoff

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Column: 2022 was a letdown, so what does 2023 have in store for the football team

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Brice Sensabaugh earns third straight Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

‘Ridiculous, God-given touch’ leading Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Back-to-back-to-back‼️



For the third straight week, @bricepsensa has been named @BigTen Freshman of the week! pic.twitter.com/RORfEeCx3d — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) January 3, 2023

You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State basketball player are you most excited to watch the rest of the season?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

B1G WBB Week 8: Early upsets and the Illinois Fighting Illini are on the rise

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State working hard to fill The Schott for match-up with No. 1 Purdue

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Volleyball: Buckeyes Open Season Thursday vs. Central State

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: Webster Named WCHA Forward of the Month

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...