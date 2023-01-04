Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 4, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Ohio State adds top-ranked transfer safety Ja’Had Carter
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Transfer portal safety Ja’Had Carter is a Buckeye: The impact
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Analyzing what Ja’Had Carter pickup means for Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
January 3, 2023
Buckeyes cornerback JK Johnson enters transfer portal
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Transfer Portal: How departing Buckeyes impact program moving forward (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Noah Ruggles ‘takes full responsibility’ for miss vs. Georgia
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Noah Ruggles’ Mother Thanks Ohio State Fans for “Overwhelming Support,” Says Son “Takes Full Responsibility” for Missed Kick
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
"Ohio State probably wins if he stays on the field."@joelklatt thinks Ohio State makes the National Championship game if Marvin Harrison Jr. doesn't get injured ⬇️— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 3, 2023
pic.twitter.com/bAGBO2D4kA
Ohio State early enrollees have chance for impactful spring (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State football’s defense took a step, but Michigan and Georgia proved a leap is necessary
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
C.J. Stroud delivered iconic moments, solidified Buckeyes legacy, even in defeat
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State’s Ryan Day ‘wouldn’t change’ run call as Buckeyes came up short in College Football Playoff
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Column: 2022 was a letdown, so what does 2023 have in store for the football team
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Brice Sensabaugh earns third straight Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
‘Ridiculous, God-given touch’ leading Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Back-to-back-to-back‼️— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) January 3, 2023
For the third straight week, @bricepsensa has been named @BigTen Freshman of the week! pic.twitter.com/RORfEeCx3d
You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State basketball player are you most excited to watch the rest of the season?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
B1G WBB Week 8: Early upsets and the Illinois Fighting Illini are on the rise
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State working hard to fill The Schott for match-up with No. 1 Purdue
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
the last time the nation’s No. 1 team ventured into @TheSchott …— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) January 4, 2023
Thursday @OhioStateHoops vs top-ranked Purdue! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/0ynIHCVL7D
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Volleyball: Buckeyes Open Season Thursday vs. Central State
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Ice Hockey: Webster Named WCHA Forward of the Month
Ohio State Athletics
Loading comments...