You’re Nuts: Best thing to do instead of watching the National Championship game

Jami’s Take: Watch “RRR”

Next Monday will be a very unhappy birthday to me, due to the fact that the National Championship will be happening in my backyard and the Buckeyes won’t be participating. I think that’s garbage.

Do you think I’m going to let that keep me from having fun? Absolutely not. And you shouldn’t either, whether it’s your birthday too or just a routine Monday.

Why torture yourself watching last year’s champs attempt to repeat against what seemed until last weekend to be a second-rate team? That three hours of your time would be better spent watching the cinematic masterpiece “RRR” on Netflix.

You’ve seen it already? CONGRATS ON YOUR GREAT TASTE. Watch it again.

You’ve never heard of it? Buckle up while I tell you about the greatest film ever made, in my humble opinion (in as vague terms as humanly possible so as not to spoil anything).

“RRR” is an Indian Telugu-language anti-colonial buddy film is an action-packed masterpiece that has been steadily gaining traction in the West throughout 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

-This is maximalist movie-making at its finest.

-It is the most expensive Indian film to date

-It is packed with mind-blowing action sequences, brilliant and over-the-top musical numbers, heart, humor and a breathtaking story carefully woven together by filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli

The general plot imagines a fictional friendship in which two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, live under the rule of the British Raj in the 1920s.

Beyond this, I encourage you to go in without reading up on the film so that you can fully experience the over-the-top action and surprises that await you at every turn. But suffice it to say, Marvel movies have been found dead in a ditch comparatively.

If you think a great football game packs action, wait until you see these two men accomplish the physically impossible. You think breaking some tackles is cool? It has nothing on the superhuman physical obstacles our main characters overcome. You think Stetson Bennett or Max Duggan’s arms are weapons? There is no comparison with the weapons Ram and Bheem use to fight their enemies in this film.

If a Cinderella story or a repeat will make you cry because the storyline is larger than sports, grab some tissues before diving into what our two main characters are willing to do for their families, loved ones, and their country.

I promise this film will wow you as much or more than the greatest sporting event you have ever watched. And it will certainly help you forget that the Buckeyes won’t be taking the field next week.

Matt’s Take:

While I am tempted to suggest the 2020 rom-com “Sweet Autumn,” which is airing on the Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. ET on Monday night, I’m not going to do that, because it is only two hours (with commercials) and therefore wouldn’t account for the entire runtime of the game. However, it is a delightful film. My favorite Hallmark star Nikki Deloach stars opposite network stalwart Andrew W. Walker in what amounts to a low-stakes puzzle movie in which they each inherit half of a candy company, but have to work together in order to figure out the clues left by the previous owner to understand why they were each given a share of the shop.

So, instead, I am going to suggest that you get out of the house and go see “Avatar: The Way of Water.” I saw it on Wednesday night, and it is definitely a movie that I have now seen. Was it great? Not at all. Was it entertaining? Most definitely. Will I remember a damn thing about it by the time I’m done writing this article? Probably not. But, you know what? At three hours and 12 minutes plus trailers, it is absolutely something that can occupy an entire evening for you instead of subjecting your still fragile emotions to watching what should have been an Ohio State national championship.

Jami’s pick, “RRR,” has a similar run time (“Avatar 2” bests it by five minutes, plus trailers), but between you and me (and I’ve told Jami this), I fell asleep this summer when I was watching “RRR.” In fairness, it wasn’t because the movie was bad. It was absolutely insane in all of the wonderful ways that Jami described, but it couldn’t keep me awake. You know what I was able to stay up and watch all of? “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

I do plan on eventually doubling back and finishing “RRR,” but it won’t be on Monday night.

Anyway, back to “Avatar 2.” There is a lot of world-building mumbo jumbo in this movie, and it assumes that you care about these characters that we haven’t seen on the big screen in 13 years far more than I think anyone actually does, and there multiple scenes that take 10-15 minutes that could have accomplished the same thing in 30-45 seconds, but when James Cameron sets his mind to make something visually remarkable, many does he deliver.

The entire film is stunningly gorgeous and the creativity is unparalleled in a big-budget movie. But what really makes the movie and the runtime worth it is the fact that the final third of the film is essentially one epic action sequence. Spoiler Alert: almost all of the action occurs on or under the water, leading to some absolutely kick-ass set pieces. The way that Cameron is able to communicate so much about the narrative of the film through the action sequences with very little dialogue (since a lot happens underwater) is truly impressive.

My brother saw the original “Avatar” I truthfully think 12 times in the theater and a couple dozen more since then; so to be able to go with him to see the sequel last night was a really fun experience. If you are looking for something to do on Monday night and are in the Central Florida area, he might be up to going again, if you ask nicely, but even without him, “Avatar 2: Underwater Boogaloo” is a great way to distract yourself from the Georgia and TCU game.

And besides, with those five extra minutes of action, the 30 minutes of trailers, and driving two and from the movie theater, you can legitimately avoid the entire football game on Monday night; so it’s a win all around!