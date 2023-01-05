Bucketheads Podcast: Previewing Purdue with the Big Ten Network’s Rapheal Davis

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

For the 60th episode of “Bucketheads,” Connor and Justin welcomed on Big Ten Network analyst and former Purdue Boilermaker Rapheal Davis to preview the showdown between the No. 24 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers later tonight.

We talked to Davis about his time at Purdue, the current Boilermaker squad and what happened in their loss to Rutgers. Davis also talks about what he thinks about Ohio State and the current makeup of their team, his relationship with current OSU assistant coach Jack Owens, and of course, some quick-hitting questions at the end.

We also talk about Ohio State’s convincing win over Northwestern and whether or not we think the Buckeyes can win the Big Ten this season.

